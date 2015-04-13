Telestream Boosts GPU Acceleration with New Lightspeed K80 Server

Telestream, the leading provider of video transcoding and workflow automation solutions, today announced a new Lightspeed® Server model. Lightspeed K80 Server utilizes cutting-edge technologies from NVidia and Intel to further boost video processing and H.264 encoding speeds for its Vantage® software-enabled media processing platform products.

“We’re very excited to announce the next generation of Lightspeed Servers ” said Paul Turner, VP of Enterprise Product Management at Telestream. “Today’s file-based workflows are evolving. As they expand to accommodate new processes and to enable delivery to multiple platforms such as traditional TV, Web and mobile devices, they inevitably require additional processing power. The Lightspeed K80 server raises the bar for media processing, offering major gains in processing speed – in many cases 5x or more improvement over CPU speeds – without compromising the quality of the processed media.”

The Lightspeed K80 Server, with the latest technologies from NVidia and Intel, offers significant productivity improvements over the previous Lightspeed Servers. The combination of NVidia K80 GPU technology coupled with twin 12-core CPUs provides cutting-edge speed. 2 TB of high-performance media storage is also included. The K80 server supports Vantage version 6.2 or later.

Lightspeed Server provides high-density transcoding and video processing in an efficient, 1 RU (rack unit) server with minimal space, electrical and thermal footprint requirements. As a part of the Vantage product family, Lightspeed Server can be used alone, clustered to increase capacity or added to an existing Vantage ecosystem.

Exclusive Lightspeed® technology accelerates Telestream’s award-winning H.264 transcoding and video processing, including image scaling, deinterlacing, frame rate conversion, motion vector calculation, compositing and other compute-intensive tasks for Vantage products.



Lightspeed K80 Server will be available mid-May from Telestream’s worldwide network of direct enterprise sales and resellers. For more information about Telestream, visit www.telestream.net.