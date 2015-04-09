EditShare Ships XStream EFS

NAB 2015 Press Previews

Las Vegas, NV — April 9, 2015 —EditShare®, the technology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, has begun shipping EditShare XStream EFS. The award-winning distributed, fault-tolerant “scale out” storage system offers enterprise-class storage capabilities and collaboration features to a broad range of production and broadcast facilities – at unbeatable price points.

“EditShare’s XStream EFS is a game-changing new product that represents the world’s most affordable, enterprise-class scalable storage solution. A great fit for virtually any-size facility, it encompasses the core DNA that has made our shared storage solutions a top pick among media organizations around the world,” comments Andy Liebman, founder and CEO, EditShare. “XStream EFS includes EditShare’s smart media management tools and advanced project sharing and it’s built on a blazing-fast, fault-tolerant architecture that can sustain any kind of mission critical workflow.”

Attendees to the NAB 2015 exhibition can book a private demonstration to see the new XStream EFS solution on EditShare’s booth (SL10510).

Designed to support high-bandwidth, high-volume media ingest, transcoding, online collaborative editing and multiplatform distribution of HD, 2k, 4k and beyond, XStream EFS offers multiple levels of redundancy and tremendous scalability. The high-performance, low-latency storage solution integrates with industry standard broadcast and post-production systems including EditShare’s own Geevs (broadcast servers), Flow (media asset management), and Ark (backup and archiving) solutions, accelerating real-time ingest, editing and playout workflows.

XStream EFS is based on 16-drive storage nodes, each with their own motherboard, CPU and hardware RAID configuration. Every individual node has read/write performance that can exceed 1.4 GB/sec. Each XStream EFS system starts with a minimum of three nodes connected by 10 Gigabit or 40 Gigabit Ethernet. Whenever a file is written to an XStream EFS system, pieces of the data – along with a second level of redundant information – are striped across multiple nodes in such a way that users get the combined speed of the nodes, plus extra security that will protect files.

Flexible storage capacity options range from under 100 TB all the way up to five Petabytes, allowing facilities to purchase only what they need and expand in the future.

EditShare introduced XStream EFS at IBC2014, taking home “Best of Show” for its innovative design. For more information about XStream EFS features and benefits, please visit http://www.editshare.com/products/storage-options/xstream-efs.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

