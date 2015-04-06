At NAB 2015, DVEO to Debut 4K Ultra HD Player for Video Walls, Museums, Digital Signage, UHD Demonstrations, Post-Production, and Broadcast Testing

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), will demonstrate their new 4K Ultra HD 60 fps player at booth SU6605 at the NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) Show, April 13-16, in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Available in Autumn 2015, the Mavio™ 4K Player plays 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD or 4096×2160 4K Cinema. It ingests H.264/AVC or other compression format 4K content to its local hard drive via USB, or via 10 GigE. The system outputs 4K, 60 fps, 8 or 10 bit video content on SDI output. There is an option to deliver content to a single HDMI 2.0 output using an SDI to HDMI 2.0 converter.



"The Mavio 4K Player at NAB is a milestone product," commented Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "It demonstrates that DVEO is at the forefront of video de-compression technologies. 4K players provide "cinema" quality at consumer prices. A 4K player provides a stepping stone to cost effective 4K compression, which is now just around the corner."



The Mavio 4K Player outputs Quad Link 3G SDI, YUV422 (8/10 bit), or optional tri-level/bi-level Genlock. It outputs up to 16 channels of embedded audio (PCM or precompressed).



Features:



Resolutions: 3840 x 2160, 4096 x 2160

Frame rates: 23.98, 24, 25, 29.97, 30.0, 50.0, 59.94, 60.0 fps

8 or 10 bit color depth

Quad-Link 3G HD-SDI output YUV422, compliant with SMPTE 424M

Customized playlist or looping playback

Inputs include 10 GigE for IP ingest

Video compression formats include H.264/AVC, ProRes, MJPEG, and more

Supports PCM and all common audio compression formats.

Upconverts HD to UHD

Ships with dual redundant power supplies

Front load SSD

Optional tri-level/bi-level Genlock

Supports most common file format containers: MOV, MP4, TS, MXF, and more

Outputs up to 16 channels embedded audio (PCM or precompressed)

Generates test patterns

Audio lip sync adjustment



Suggested Retail Prices:

Mavio 4K Player: $22,995 U.S.

Mavio 4K Player with optional tri-level/bi-level Genlock: $23,995 U.S









About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.



For more information on CMI and DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download DVEO's press releases and product images, visit the news section at www.dveo.com.







DVEO, 11409 West Bernardo Court, San Diego, California, 92127

Web: www.dveo.com phone: +1 (858) 613-1818, fax: +1 (858) 613-1815