Harmonic Boosts Rack Density and Cost Efficiency of MediaGrid Shared Video Storage

MediaGrid ContentStore 5840 Facilitates Simple, Cost-Effective Deployment of Large-Scale MediaGrid Shared Storage Systems

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- March 31, 2015 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced the release of the new Harmonic MediaGrid ContentStore 5840, a dual-redundant chassis that allows users of large-scale Harmonic MediaGrid shared storage systems to reduce rack space by two-thirds and achieve 30 percent cost savings on equivalent storage capacity. By integrating ContentStore 5840 storage nodes into new or existing MediaGrid installations, users can build larger, faster video file systems within a smaller footprint using fewer cable connections.

"With the release of the new ContentStore 5840 storage node, we enable the largest media customers in the world to realize performance and efficiency of the MediaGrid shared storage system in a low total-cost-of-ownership package," said Bart Spriester, senior vice president, video products, at Harmonic. "The ContentStore 5840 provides the bandwidth and capacity of five MediaGrid ContentStore 3000 nodes and offers users significant cost savings per terabyte."

The Harmonic ContentStore 5840 storage node compresses 15 rack units' worth of conventional MediaGrid storage into just 5 RU and supports up to 360 TB of usable storage per chassis. The new 84-drive MediaGrid enclosure features redundant controllers, SAS fabric and power supplies; supports a choice of RAID 4 and RAID 6 configurations; and uses 4 TB and 6 TB SAS drive technology.

An update to the MediaGrid product line, the ContentStore 5840 supports all traditional MediaGrid workflows, including edit, post, media prep, staging storage for playout, ingest and multiscreen. When five ContentStore 5840 units are deployed per MediaGrid ContentServer, the resulting solution offers nearline storage capacities with online performance.

At booth SU1210 during the 2015 NAB Show in Las Vegas, Harmonic will showcase its comprehensive line of market-leading solutions that optimize the production and delivery of high-value video services in the broadcast, pay-TV and new media environments. Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

