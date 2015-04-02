Advancements in Orad iFind MAM Solution to Be Presented at NAB 2015

Booth SL6317

April 2, 2015 --Orad will demonstrate at NAB 2015 (booth SL6317) the latest release of its user-friendly, cost-effective, scalable iFind media asset management (MAM) solution. The new version of iFind offers enhancements to its content, asset and graphic management workflow capabilities. Also demonstrated for the first time at NAB is the company’s entry-level media asset management solution, which ships as part of the Orad Blend channel-in-a-box solution.

Orad iFind vastly improves the user content management experience across the Orad Live Production solution. Recent updates included better live feed and file ingest management, deeper connection to the NRCS with placeholder capabilities, and better integration with Adobe Premiere Pro CC editing, bringing post directly into the production pipeline. The new iFind adds support for all file types including video, documents, graphics, audio and more. Automation capabilities streamline processes with an intuitive user interface for fast workflow design and live monitoring.



The new Orad entry-level MAM, integrated with the Blend channel-in-a-box, provides new channels and smaller operations a solid foundation to scale operations into a full multi-channel environment.



Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad’s compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT). More information is available at http://www.orad.tv/.

