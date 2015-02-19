Hybrid Studios Upgrades Sound Stage Power

Installs camlok 16 power distribution system to accommodate large-scale projects

Santa Ana, CA – Hybrid Studios, Orange County’s premier multimedia AV production facility, has recently upgraded the power distribution system on their sound stage, greatly increasing its maximum capacity and power handling for large-scale projects.

"We’re pleased to announce the installation of a brand new camlok 16 hook-up on Hybrid's sound stage,” said Studio Manager Mike Miller. “This new power source will allow productions to directly plug-in and distribute massive amounts of power to their camera and lighting equipment in a safe, efficient manner.”

The addition of the camlok system brings total power figures on Hybrid’s sound stage to a massive 700 amps and the interface features both cam-type and lug-type outputs. It is also equipped with an electronic trip main breaker to ensure both safety and satisfaction.

“At Hybrid, it’s important to us that our clients and partners have the necessary tools in studio to make their visions come to life,” adds Miller. “With the camlok 16 hook-up in place, we are confident that the incredible artists and production teams who frequent the stage can securely operate without limitations to create the best products possible.”

Hybrid’s massive 2,000 square foot sound stage is acoustically and light controlled, making it adaptable to any sized project. The stage is complete with a dual insulated 14' x 12' door and a 20' x 35' x 20' cyclorama lit by the latest technology in lighting, Kino Image 87's and Arri L7Cs, suspended in the air from a 600 square foot lighting grid. Adjacent to the stage is an expansive make-up room with a full bath, dressing, and green room equipped to serve any and all cosmetic needs. The soundstage is complete with a sound-proof 5.1 mixing and video editing suite capable of producing anything from a small concert to a live audience television show and more.

For more information about Hybrid Studios, visit www.HybridStudiosCA.com.

About Hybrid Studios

Hybrid Studios is fully integrated multimedia production facility in Orange County, CA. Not only does Hybrid feature a state-of-the-art analog & digital recording studio; it also boasts a massive sound stage, including a pre-lit cyclorama. Equipped with the best gear and an experienced staff, Hybrid provides a variety of products and services to clients across the creative spectrum from recording, mixing and mastering to video and photography.