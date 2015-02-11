Digital Vision to Demonstrate at HPA Tech Retreat

(Indian Wells, CA) - Digital Vision will be front and center at the HPA Tech Retreat this week, having been selected to participate in the event's meticulously curated demonstration area. The Tech Retreat Demo Room showcases innovative companies that have been chosen to exhibit their products and technologies for the HPA's audience of industry thought leaders. This is the 21st year for the Tech Retreat, seen as one of the most influential conferences serving the entertainment and media technology communities.

Digital Vision excels in providing the best image processing technology available to the broadcast, film and post production industries. To address the need for higher resolution formats, as many program providers are now requiring 4K deliverables, Digital Vision created THOR, a hardware accelerator designed to enhance their applications and process images in real time or faster.

Thor is offered as a part of the Nucoda and Phoenix ecosystems but also functions independently across multiple platforms, making the toolset available to broadcasters in a file-based or video environment, such as live broadcast applications. Initially available with Thor Clarity, other tools including Thor Zoom and Thor Sharpen will be available to users soon.

Digital Vision continues to transition its business across the broadcast, film and archive worlds owing to its rich heritage and its continued development of technology in motion compensated standards conversion, automation, media management and monitoring. From The Golden Eye 4 archive scanner (8mm to 70mm) through the Nucoda and Phoenix toolsets to Thor, Digital Vision supports varied infrastructures depending on individual requirements.

Patrick Morgan, Product Marketing Manager, said, "We are looking forward to participating in the HPA Tech Retreat. It is a very unique event where we get to show our work to the best and brightest minds in the business. We're incredibly proud of Thor, and we are excited to demonstrate it for the HPA audience."

About Digital Vision

Digital Vision is the supplier of the world's best colour grading, restoration and film scanning solutions for the broadcast, film, commercial and archive industries. Founded in 1988 in Stockholm, Sweden, Digital Vision has offices in London, Los Angeles, New Zealand, and Stockholm. Digital Vision's Emmy award winning technology and products include Nucoda and Phoenix colour grading, finishing, mastering and restoration solutions that are used to create much of the worlds' high profile television, film and commercials media broadcast and distributed today. In addition to the Nucoda and Phoenix ranges, Golden Eye film scanners and the Bifrost Archive Bridge solution provide innovative tools to create the industry recognised highest quality in scanning, film digitisation, preservation and archiving.

For more information, visit www.digitalvision.tv.

