Free Online Event to Highlight Next-Generation Cloud File Transfer Technologies Replacing FTP

BURLINGTON, MA (November 20, 2012) – Signiant, the market leader in intelligent file movement software for media and entertainment, today announced that it will host a free industry Webcast titled “Scaling Your Content Ingest and Distribution Network with Next-Generation File Transfer,” for IT and Technical Operations Managers on November 28, 2012 at 1:00 pm EST/6:00 pm GMT.

As many media organizations know, FTP was once the solution for sharing files among distributed groups and teams. It was easy and cost effective for any IT team to implement. However in today’s world the demand on media operations teams for content development and distribution are stronger than ever. As their roles have evolved, so has their need for more powerful, reliable solutions to help manage content distribution.

Led by Rick Clarkson, VP of Product Management at Signiant, the 35-minute session will discuss how IT departments can leverage new hybrid SaaS file transfer software as an alternative to FTP to deliver a fast, reliable and enterprise-secure solution for moving the largest media files. Attendees will learn about:

Benefits of a ready to use, out-of-the-box solution;

Increasing efficiency of your team and reducing administrative burden;

How to scale as your channels grow;

Managing and monitoring file movement and bandwidth.

WHO:Rick Clarkson, VP Product Management, Signiant

WHAT: Webcast: Scaling Your Content Ingest andDistribution Network with Next-Generation File Transfer

WHEN: November 28, 1:00 PM EST/6:00 PM GMT

