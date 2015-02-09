DVEO Takes Over Sales and Tech Support for RealNetworks Helix Broadcaster Products

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), has announced an agreement with RealNetworks Inc. to take over sales and technical support for RealNetworks' discontinued Helix Broadcaster line of streaming encoder appliances. Former RealNetworks customers can purchase DVEO’s comparable products -- the MultiStreamer, MPEG Gearbox, and Brutus families of real time encoders, streamers, and transcoders. These products map 100% to the RealNetworks Helix Broadcaster product line.



"IPTV operators, telcos, mobile operators, broadcasters, and Over The Top (OTT) video providers who had chosen RealNetworks will be happy to know that we offer encoders and transcoders in all major video formats, and in several different system configurations," stated Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "Plus, we will add some very useful new upgrades in the coming months."



DVEO will also take over tech support for Helix Broadcaster. Existing RealNetworks customers will continue to receive support services through the term of their contracts.



"DVEO is absolutely the best qualified company to manage tech support for the Helix Broadcaster product family," said Philip Rutledge, Philip Rutledge, VP-Helix, RealNetworks. "This agreement represents a win-win for our customers. They can still purchase similar systems, plus they receive expert assistance for the Helix Broadcaster products they already own."



For customers seeking an alternative to RealNetworks' discontinued Helix Universal Server, DVEO recommends their new multichannel live and VOD media distribution server – the Atlas Media Server.



The system ingests MPEG-2, H.264, and/or H.265/HEVC live streams over IP, then "grooms" the streams by adding wrappers such as MPEG-DASH, HLS, or RTMP, plus subtitles for closed captions or multiple languages. It outputs the live streams and simultaneously stores the streams as VOD files. The Atlas Media Server is available in three different sizes.



Atlas Media Server, Brutus, DVEO, MPEG Gearbox, and MultiStreamer are trademarks of Computer Modules, Inc.

All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.



Suggested Retail Prices:

Atlas Media Server -- Small, 1RU: $6,595 U.S.

Atlas Media Server -- Medium, 1RU: $9,995 U.S.

Atlas Media Server -- Large, 3RU: $19,995 U.S.

Brutus V IP/IP Telco: $33,995 U.S.

MPEG Gearbox II IP/IP: $16,995 U.S.

MultiStreamer DIG/IP: $3,995 U.S.





About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.



For more information on CMI and DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download DVEO's press releases and product images, visit the news section at www.dveo.com.







About RealNetworks

RealNetworks creates innovative applications and services that make it easy to connect with and enjoy digital media. RealNetworks invented the streaming media category in 1995 and continues to connect consumers with their digital media both directly and through partners, aiming to support every network, device, media type and social network.



For more information visit: www.realnetworks.com/about-us.





