Harmonic Appoints Industry Veteran Lauren Ventura as VP of Channels

Lawrence R. Kaplan Becomes Advisor to Company

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Nov. 20, 2012 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Lauren Ventura to its leadership team as vice president of channels.

Ventura joins Harmonic with more than 20 years of experience driving new business, building channel business programs, and executing overall marketing plans for global companies. As a consultant for Boston Consulting Group and Bain Capital, Ventura worked on channel innovation programs and marketing strategy for several high-profile clients. Ventura previously spent more than 15 years at Cisco in senior marketing, services, and channel roles, including the head of marketing in Singapore for the Asia-Pacific region.

"We're looking forward to seeing Lauren's impact here at Harmonic," said Harmonic's CMO Peter Alexander. "Our channel program is a vital component of our overall growth strategy, and her background in building channel business programs and her strategic execution both in the United States and abroad are the right ingredients for taking the Harmonic channel business to the next level."

Harmonic also announced that Lawrence R. Kaplan, founding CEO of Omneon(R), is stepping down from day-to-day operations. Kaplan will continue as an advisor to the company.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank Larry for his important contributions to Harmonic," said Patrick Harshman, president and CEO at Harmonic. "With the benefit of his guidance, the integration of Omneon into Harmonic is complete, and we are well-positioned for the future."

