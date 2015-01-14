The Look invests in second Pablo Rio system for 4K color and finishing

Leading Soho-based high-end picture post facility, The Look, has purchased a second Quantel Pablo Rio 4K high quality color and finishing system. The Pablo Rio will operate alongside the facility's existing Pablo Rio 4K and Pablo systems to form the backbone of its longform and trailer work. In 2014, the facility worked on over 40 cinema trailers, 8 feature films, highly acclaimed TV drama 'Quirke' for BBC One, as well as commercials for major brands such as Hiscox and Google.

The Look's Owner and Senior Colorist, Thomas Urbye said, "The Quantel Pablo Rio is still the most powerful all-rounder available. It has an excellent grading toolset and panel, and also an advanced, easy to use multi-layer timeline, support for Avid effects and ProRes and DCP exports. It's the fastest most interactive system for an operator to use when client attended, especially with its huge GPU horsepower. Most importantly, we have no need to go into another system to deliver a film or drama."

Pablo Rio is Quantel's high quality color and finishing system that provides the ultimate productive post workflow. Pablo Rio runs on high performance PC hardware and exploits NVIDIA Maximus multi-GPU technology to deliver true interactivity and maximum productivity, with realtime performance at 4K 60p and beyond. Pablo Rio is available as software only and as a range of Quantel-backed turnkey systems.

Quantel Sales Director, Martin Mulligan, said, "The Look has established a reputation worldwide for the supreme quality of its work, so we are delighted that the facility has once again chosen to invest in Quantel as it looks ahead to a busy and successful 2015."