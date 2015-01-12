Harmonic CONVERGENCE INDIA 2015 EXHIBITOR PREVIEW -- Stand A29 Hall 9

At Convergence India 2015, Harmonic, the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, will showcase a comprehensive range of solutions that bring increased operational efficiencies and cost savings to broadcast and multiscreen production and delivery, while providing a superior video quality on every screen.

Visitors can stop by the stand to see how Harmonic is transforming the future of video production and delivery through 4K Ultra HD, HEVC, and virtualized media processing technologies.

Key Products and Technology Demos

HEVC and 4K Ultra HD Workflow

At Convergence India 2015, Harmonic will showcase an end-to-end broadcast and multiscreen workflow for 4K Ultra HD services that harnesses the next-generation HEVC compression standard. The demo will be powered by Harmonic VOS(TM), a powerful new solution that provides video content and service providers with completely virtualized media processing from a single software platform, unifying the entire media processing chain from ingest to playout, graphics, branding, compression, packaging, and delivery for broadcast and multiscreen applications.

Leveraging IT economics, the VOS platform enables video content and service providers to simplify workflows, maximize flexibility, gain operational efficiency, and lower their total cost of ownership. At the heart of VOS is the Harmonic PURE Compression Engine(TM), an encoding module that provides groundbreaking video quality and bandwidth efficiency for SD, HD, and Ultra HD formats; MPEG-2, MPEG-4 AVC, and HEVC compression over CBR; and VBR and ABR streams. By providing video content and service providers with increased operational flexibility, scalability, and efficiency, VOS makes it easier and more cost-effective to deliver video content to a wide range of devices while maintaining exceptional video quality.

Electra(TM) Universal Multiservice Encoder

At Convergence India 2015, Harmonic will demonstrate the newest members of its market-leading Electra(TM) encoding family. At the heart of the Electra family is Harmonic's PURE Compression Engine(TM) technology, which utilizes Harmonic's experience in video compression algorithms and associated technologies to enable unparalleled codec and format diversity while delivering superior video quality at minimum bandwidth.

Harmonic ProView(TM) 8100 Commercial Integrated Receiver-Decoder

Harmonic's ProView(TM) 8100 is a single-channel commercial decoder and descrambler designed to optimize primary distribution of video content over satellite or IP delivery networks. Through an advanced feature set and compact design, the ProView 8100 increases workflow efficiencies, cost savings, and reliability for global broadcasters and service providers, simplifying the migration to an IP infrastructure and launch of value-added services.

The ProView 8100 is perfect for a wide range of applications, from basic monitoring to endpoint delivery from the distribution network. Utilizing the IRD, service providers can receive DVB-S/S2, IP, or ASI signals; decode SD and HD MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC transport streams to baseband; descramble encrypted programs; and output content to analog or digital. Harmonic's superior video quality and low latency ensure the timely distribution of content at resolutions up to 1080p50/60. Combining these advanced features into a single integrated system architecture dramatically lowers a service provider's capital expenses.

Company Overview:

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. The company's production-ready innovation enables content and service providers to efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated services for television and new media video platforms. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

IMAGE DOWNLOADS

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-Electra.jpg

Photo Caption: Harmonic Electra(TM) Encoder

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-ProView_8100.jpg

Photo Caption: Harmonic ProView(TM) 8100 Receiver-Decoder