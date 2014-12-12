Presteigne appoints David O’Carroll to drive technology and innovation

Crawley, West Sussex, 12 December, 2014 – Presteigne Broadcast Hire has appointed well-known industry figure David O’Carroll as its new head of technology. He joins from leading outside broadcast company NEP Visions, where as technical manager he was responsible for major projects including the BBC Proms, Global X Games and Wimbledon.

“Presteigne is an important player in the industry, providing partnerships and backup for broadcasters, production companies and outside broadcast facilities,” said O’Carroll. “That alone makes this new job an exciting challenge, to understand how we can all work together to create compelling and technically excellent television.

“Today we are also seeing huge technology changes, and with Presteigne I have the chance to get involved in some demanding and innovative projects,” he added. “We are already leaders in RF mesh technology, for instance, providing wide area coverage for wireless cameras. We are also investing in 4k acquisition, so we can support those who want to create content for Ultra-HD or for the archives.”

Presteigne has an established projects operation, for example providing complete flyaway kits for BBC Sport for its Formula 1 coverage. One of O’Carroll’s challenges will be to further develop the projects offering.

“Fundamentally, though, our business depends upon us having the right quantities of the right equipment, in perfect condition and ready to go,” said Mike Ransome, CEO of Presteigne Broadcast Hire. “David has proved himself in understanding how best to use technology to achieve the creative vision of producers and directors, and how to create new opportunities through the latest innovations.

“We welcome him to the team to lead our choices of technology, guiding our investment strategy so that we remain the first choice for equipment rental and for project partnerships.”

For more information, please see: http://presteigne.tv/