GlobeCast Americas Appoints Michele Gosetti as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK -- Nov. 12, 2012 -- GlobeCast Americas announced today that Michele Gosetti has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. His responsibilities will include managing day-to-day finances of the GlobeCast Group in the Americas, as well as helping the company's sales and operations team to provide optimal pricing and cost efficiency to GlobeCast's broadcast customers.

He replaces Anne Philippe in this position, who after four years of efficient and active management of GlobeCast Americas' finances, is returning to her native France to take a position within the Content Division of the Orange Group as a Financial Controller.

Previously Head of Finance at GlobeCast Asia, Mr. Gosetti oversaw the financial operations of GlobeCast's Singapore-based operations for four years, leading to improved efficiencies and optimized costs. Prior to this, he was CFO of GlobeCast Italy.

Gosetti will be based in New York and report directly to GlobeCast Americas CEO Lisa Coelho. He can be reached at +1 212 373 5146 or at michele.gosetti@globecast.com.

