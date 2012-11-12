Salam Media Cast Announces New Partnership With VidiGo

Leading systems integration company Salam Media Cast (SMC) has announced an exciting partnership with VidiGo that will allow SMC’s customers to access VidiGo’s revolutionary range of broadcast software products.

The new deal, which comes hot on the heels of similar arrangements with HoloVis International Ltd and Visual Unity, will enable SMC to expand its world leading capabilities in the Broadcast Solutions market and offer an even greater range of technology, solutions and services to its burgeoning client base in the Middle East and Europe.

Launched in 2006, VidiGo has developed a range of high quality, intuitive software products running on standard IT-hardware that liberate the use of professional video and make the production of AV content accessible and affordable for everyone.

Among the many software solution in the VidiGo range are VidiGo Live, a multi-camera live production solution that incorporates audio and video effects; VidiGo Toolbox, a software solution that allows broadcasters to easily incorporate Skype, Google Maps and YouTube into their programming; VidiGo Graphics, that allows broadcasters to interact with social media; VidiGo Works, a software for creating, editing and distributing processional video content; VidiGo Playout, for incorporating Adobe Flash graphics into a playout schedule, and VidiGo Visual Radio, which gives radio broadcasters access to online, mobile and TV platforms.

Paul Hennessy, CEO of SMC, says the new partnership with VidiGo will allow SMC’s broadcaster customers to access some of the most sophisticated software solutions on the market.

“SMC has a proven track record in identifying the very latest broadcast technologies and we are constantly investigating new ways in which we can bring value-added solutions and services to our clients,” he says. “Our new partnership with VidiGo is very exciting as it expands our ability to deliver innovative workflows that truly benefit customer specific requirements.”

Hans Krouwels, CEO of VidiGo adds: “We are delighted that SMC is partnering with us and look forward to introducing many new customers to our product range. By replacing complex hardware driven workflows with easy-to-use VidiGo solutions, creative staff can regain control of their workflow while broadcasters can make substantial savings in investment and operational costs.”

Based in Doha, Qatar, SMC has over 35 years’ experience of systems integration in the Gulf region. The company represents many worldwide manufacturers such as Avid Technology, Quantel, SeaChange, Leitch, Vinten Broadcast Ltd., Telestream, Vizrt and EVS Broadcasting. It also serves TV channels and networks, movie studios and network operators in the region, providing telecommunications, broadcasting, integrated systems and state-of-the-art security.

In 2010, SMC joined GSSG Holdings as part of its Media Group, with offices in Qatar, UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia. More recently, the company has been expanding its team by acquiring local and international talent, opening an office in the UK and diversifying its activities to reflect the technological changes that are taking place within the broadcast and media industries. This shift in focus is enabling SMC to enter new markets and develop its business in the multiscreen environment. It is also introducing new services such as Salam Media Cast Support, a cost effective service that is designed to help customers deal with their day to day maintenance requirements and simplify the management of multi-vendor hardware and software to ensure that systems operate at peak performance.

-ends-

About Ghanim bin Saad Al Saad & Sons Group Holdings

Ghanim bin Saad Al Saad & Sons Group Holdings (GSSG) was founded by Ghanim bin Saad Al Saad in 1993 and incorporated in 2007. Today it is one of Qatar’s most successful private sector business groups, making a major contribution to the country’s economic growth.

GSSG has enjoyed steady growth and success in many fields and industries locally and international. GSSG’s diverse portfolio gives it strength and enables its companies within the group to maximise global business opportunities wherever and whenever they arise.

The founder, Mr. Ghanim bin Saad al Saad, has enabled the group to grow to over 40 companies around the world. As an inspirational business leader, he has steered the group to achieve its success in industries that include aviation, maritime, automobiles, oil & gas, real estate, manufacturing, contracting and trading, finance & asset management, engineering, education, fitness, hotels, hospitality and fashion, information technology and telecommunications.

In addition to its corporate headquarters in Doha, GSSG also has five international offices located in London, Zurich, Cairo, Singapore and Dubai.

www.gssg.com

Salam Media Cast (SMC)

Salam Media Cast is a proven Media Broadcast and Communications Technologies solutions provider, serving the Media, Telecommunications, Security, Education, Hospitality and advertising industries in the Gulf region for nearly 40 years. In 2010, SMC joined GSSG Holdings as part of its Media Group, with offices in Qatar, UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia.

Salam Media Cast pioneers not only in equipping professional television stations and studios, master control rooms, newsrooms, concert stages and theatres providing light and sound technology, but also equips whole multivendor environments. SMC provides solutions from safeguarding national security such as in government operations, creating the best venues for education such as museums and classrooms, enhancing sports environments and revolutionizing health facilities and satellite telecommunications.

To support the workflow and innovation demands of our valued customers, we have recently expanded our team with new local and international talent. We use our expertise to help realise your goals and ambitions – we listen, advise, design and build great workflows that work for you. Our ambition is to be your trusted partner in the Gulf region.

www.salammediacast.com

