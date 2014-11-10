CLEAR-COM PRESENTS NEW COMMUNICATION, CONNECTIVITY AND SIGNAL TRANSPORT SOLUTIONS AT CCW 2014

Clear-Com(r) will exhibit at Content & Communications World (CCW) 2014, the largest media, entertainment, video and communications technology conference and exposition on the East Coast of the United States. With the new solutions on display, the company will demonstrate its continued commitment in linking communication groups together with its latest intercom, signal transport and intercom connectivity (ICON) solutions. CCW+SATCON takes place at the Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 12-13, 2014. On display will be the LQ(tm); Series, a new family of ICON devices for linking intercom and audio systems over IP networks. As a low audio latency communication link, LQ Series can be used for natural intercom conversation, networked music performances and for audio signals that are transported via different facilities (transmission synchronization). Based on Clear-Com's patented I.V.Core(r); technology, the compact LQ throw-down devices enable connections of two-wire partyline with call signaling and four-wire audio over LAN, WAN or Internet IP infrastructures. LQ Series has a two-wire (LQ-2W2) or four-wire (LQ-4W2) option. The LQ-2W2 is both Clear-Com and RTS TW compatible. A maximum of six LQ IP interfaces can be linked together in any 2- or 4-wire combination. The recent release of FreeSpeak II(tm); places it as the preferred DECT-based, all-roaming wireless communication solution in the United States for live event, broadcast, sport production, industrial, military and government applications. Operating in the license-free1.9-1.92GHz band, FreeSpeak II has been demonstrating its much improved roaming capabilities across large-scale, multi-zone production areas. The system supports up to 20 full-duplex wireless beltpacks and 10 antennas connected to one base station. The base station has connections for two partylines and four 4-wires, including a dedicated SA output and program audio input. With the full-duplex 7kHz bandwidth, the embedded digital &S216;Clear-Com Sound&S217; reduces ear fatigue after extended usage and delivers clear intelligibility of every word said into the system. Moreover, Clear-Com will also present ProGrid&S482;, the synchronous, optical fiber signal transport system designed to meet the requirements of the professional live audio, broadcast and production industries. This highly resilient and scalable platform can carry, distribute, and route a high capacity of audio, intercom and video signals, as well as control data, across long distances without compromising its performance, speed, or quality. ProGrid is based on the open AES3 and AES10 (MADI) standards, providing fiber-based transport, routing and format conversion with full management and diagnostic capabilities using the Optocore&