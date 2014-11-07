FSR Marks Ten-Year Commitment With Local "Backpacks 4 Kids" Program

Woodland Park, NJ – FSR, a Passaic County-based manufacturer of products for the audio / video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, has reached a 10-year milestone in its support of the local community by once again partnering with United Way of Passaic County for the highly successful “Backpacks 4 Kids” program. Regionally, this is the largest initiative of its kind in the region. By donating essential school supplies, such as 50 backpacks filled with notebooks, pens, pencils, erasers and crayons, along with 50 lunch boxes, FSR joins other local businesses and the United Way of Passaic County in their efforts to help more than 900 local students with the essential school supplies they need for the school year ahead.

Part of a greater United Way initiative and a combined effort between area businesses, the “Backpacks 4 Kids” mission is to send students back to school in the Fall equipped with the tools they need to succeed.

“Looking back now, it’s hard to believe that it’s been 10 years since we first started participating in this extremely important program,” said Jan Sandri, FSR’s president. “FSR has always been and remains an active member of the Passaic County community and our participation in this outstanding program is just one example of our local commitment. We are truly honored to be able to help properly prepare our local kids for the new school year.”

“It is our belief that every child, no matter their background, can thrive if they have the proper tools to support their educational goals,” said Yvonne Zuidema, CEO/President of the United Way of Passaic County. “Education is crucial if our children are going to reach their life’s goals and objectives; how else can they create successful careers for themselves? With the contributions and generous support of our local residents and businesses, such as Jan Sandri and her team at FSR, we are able to start developing today the community leaders of tomorrow.”

FSR manufactures audio and video switching, control products, and connectivity boxes, from its headquarters in Woodland Park, NJ.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the audio / video, datacom, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and HDBaseT & CAT-X signal delivery solutions.

The company is an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

