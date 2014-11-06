Dejero Content and Communications World (CCW) Preview

Dejero at Content and Communications World (CCW)

At CCW, Dejero will demonstrate why the company is recognized as the most innovative provider of mobile transmission and cloud-based content management solutions for electronic newsgathering (ENG). The Dejero LIVE+ Platform offers powerful capabilities for improving broadcasters' ability to deliver primary and supplemental live video feeds from the field at a reduced cost and with greater efficiency and ease of use.

Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter

The Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter is a portable and rugged bonded cellular transmitter for a wide variety of ENG applications. With the ability to encode and transmit HD or SD video directly over 4G, 3G, WiFi, or Ethernet connections, ENG crews can respond instantly to breaking news with just a single camera and the portable Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter. For live coverage, crews can broadcast directly to air via the studio's LIVE+ Broadcast Server, or they can stream live footage to a website or mobile devices using the LIVE+ Cloud Server. The LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter also includes integrated store-and-forward capabilities to record high-quality video for later use.

Dejero LIVE+ Booster

The Dejero LIVE+ Booster is the newest member of Dejero's LIVE+ family of news vehicle solutions. A powerful connection and signal booster for bonded uplink transmissions, the LIVE+ Booster employs an array of up to 12 high-gain antennas mounted on the top of the vehicle. This enables mobile news crews to extend their connection reception during difficult transmission scenarios, such as transmitting from crowded areas where cellular networks are overloaded or in low-coverage areas.

Dejero LIVE+ VSET

The Dejero LIVE+ VSET is a 1U vehicle-mount bonded wireless transmitter designed for use in satellite and microwave trucks. The adaptive bitrate encoder on Dejero's LIVE+ VSET reduces the latency and improves the reliability of satellite video feeds. For instance, during rain fade and other atmospheric conditions that cause Ka-band satellite bandwidth to decrease, the Dejero LIVE+ VSET will automatically pick up the drop in bandwidth by transmitting over the cellular networks. Even in ideal conditions when the bulk of data is being sent over satellite, the LIVE+ VSET takes advantage of the lower latency of a cellular connection to deliver an overall decrease in latency on the entire Ka-band system.

Company Overview:

From video capture and transmission to management and distribution, Dejero solutions help broadcasters, media companies, and organizations of all sizes reach their global multiscreen audiences instantly and cost-effectively. Dejero's LIVE+ Platform simplifies the acquisition and broadcast of live video on-air and online through a broad range of traditional and emerging uplink solutions. The platform, including portable transmitters and software for laptops and smartphones, intelligently manages or bonds wireless connections (3G/4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, microwave, and satellite) to deliver optimal picture quality. In addition, customers are able to centrally monitor and manage Dejero devices and live feeds in the cloud for streamlined content delivery and enhanced operational efficiency. Dejero is privately held and based in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.dejero.com.