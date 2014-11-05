Tekserve Hosts Exclusive Adobe, HP and Intel Sponsored Gone Girl Screening and Panel Discussion in NYC

NEW YORK CITY, NOVEMBER 5, 2014 - Tekserve, a leading provider of technology solutions for creative professionals, recently hosted a private panel discussion with members of Gone Girldirector David Fincher’s editorial and post-production team, as well as a screening of the film. The event, sponsored by longtime Tekserve partners Adobe®, HPand Intel® and co-sponsored by AJA® Video Systems and G-Technology®, with support from the Manhattan Edit Workshop, offered attendees a unique opportunity to interact with Fincher’s editorial team.

“We were thrilled to host such an important event for our customers, as they rely on our knowledge of and expertise in the latest editing solutions that can take their creative projects to the next level,” says Matt Cohen, Principal, Tekserve. “The post-production community in New York City is a thriving group, one that is committed to providing superior deliverables to its clients. Staying informed of the most technologically advanced software and hardware products and techniques is an essential part of that, as well as maintaining close relationships with the manufacturers providing those solutions. This event enabled all attendees, customers and manufacturers alike, to swap creative ideas with one another. We thank our partners for sharing this unique opportunity to hear from innovators such as Fincher’s team.”

Held at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13, attendees were excited to view Gone Girl, which was presented in 4K. However, much of the buzz upon their arrival was the anticipation of the panel discussion that focused on the editing team’s use of the Adobe Premiere® Pro Creative Cloud (CC) software suite, a first for a major studio production. Attendees, many of whom work with Tekerve for their Adobe Premiere Pro CC needs, were eager to hear about the film’s unique workflow and how it was used for such a large-scale production. Tekserve is an Adobe Pro Video Gold Partner for commercial Creative Cloud customers and one of the few Adobe AnywhereTM Authorized System Integrators nationwide.



Based on the best-selling book of the same name by Gillian Flynn, Gone Girl is a dark, psychological thriller that follows the mysterious disappearance of a woman on her fifth wedding anniversary. As the story unfolds, hidden truths about the woman, her husband, their past and the escalating problems with their marriage, surface, all while separately narrated by the husband and the wife—his in present day, hers jumping from past diary entries to present day. That being said, capturing the intricacies of this craftily weaved story was essential, as was ensuring the visuals were powerful enough to evoke the dramatic twists and turns.

With Fincher filming Gone Girl on a RED EPIC Dragon in 6K, the team found a powerful, scalable editing solution in Adobe Premiere Pro CC that could not only provide them with the tools necessary to achieve Fincher’s cinematic vision (one that required a heavy focus on visual effects) but also support the massive file size of the footage.

Peter Mavromates, post-production supervisor, Tyler Nelson, assistant editor and Jeff Brue, post-production engineer, shared the details of why Adobe Premiere Pro CC was chosen (its flexibility, workflow streamlining capabilities and image stabilization were highlights), the benefits of communication with the Adobe After Effects® CC tool (which was used extensively), as well as the seamless integration of the software with the other critical system components. The team worked on HP workstations, utilized G-Technology G-Speed® EsPro network adapters and used AJA Video System’s lo® 4K device for 4K playback while reviewing the many VFX shots.

“The excitement was infectious at this event,” adds Cohen. “All of our partner vendors, customers and the panelists recalled favorite moments from the film (many of which involved dynamic visual effects) and of course, chatted about their own current projects and experiences, industry trends and what future creative challenges they plan to take on together.”

About Tekserve

