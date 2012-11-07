BEXEL'S CUSTOM RENTAL PACKAGES SUPPORT INTERNATIONAL COVERAGE OF 2012 U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

BURBANK, CA, NOVEMBER 7, 2012—As U.S. citizens prepared to vote in the 2012 presidential election, Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group’s Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services, was busy providing custom ENG equipment rental packages to international media outlets covering the vote in key battleground states.



Supporting numerous clients, networks and truck companies with the latest broadcast solutions, Bexel’s custom rental packages included cameras, flypacks, microwave links, wireless microphones, IFBs and headsets. In addition to providing gear, Bexel also provided on-site engineering services in support of these packages for the duration of the rental.



“Since the majority of the international broadcasters flew in from overseas, we prepped the gear and shipped it to meet the engineers on location in the select swing states from which they planned to broadcast,” says Marcos Nieves, senior account executive of technical sales and business development, Bexel. “The equipment packages we put together were ready to go, so everything was racked and configured. All the broadcasters had to do was show up, plug and play, and they were ready to cover the election.”



The international broadcasters using Bexel's services for election coverage included Britain's BBC and ITN of London, Germany's ZDT TV and ARD TV, Swedish television and Aljazeera English.



“Providing turnkey solutions for broadcast clients traveling to the U.S. to cover the elections is a perfect fit for Bexel, as we have the ability to provide multiple product categories and services,” adds Nieves.



