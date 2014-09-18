Shotoku To Boost Worldwide Sales Initiatives with Appointment of New Technical Sales Manager

Staines, United Kingdom – Shotoku Broadcast Systems, a leading international manufacturer of advanced camera support products, has named Trevor Sword its new Technical Sales Manager. James Eddershaw, Shotoku’s sales director, made the announcement from the company’s UK office where Sword will be based.

According to Eddershaw, Sword will be responsible for advancing sales of the company’s full rangeof robotic camera systems, increasing Shotoku’s customer base around the world, and supporting the company’s agents.

“We are very pleased to welcome Trevor to the Shotoku family,” says Eddershaw. “His technical background and years of experience in the broadcast marketmake him an ideal fit for our systems-based, technology-focused, salesenvironment.Trevor’s affiliation comes at an ideal time, just prior to IBC, where he will meetwith our customers and be available to discuss his plans for helping Shotoku’s continued move forward.”

Sword brings more than 19 years of broadcast industry experience to Shotoku holding positions with such industry leading companies as Quantel and Snell & Wilcox. In his roles as Customer Support Team Leader and Customer Support Engineer, respectively, he has supported a global customerbase throughout his career. Recently he progressed into a more commercial role providing technical solutions for customers.

Sword’s previous positions have required him to prepare technical documentation for internal sales teams, and prepare and present product demonstrations to internal staff andexternal customers on a regular basis. He was heavily involved in designing, organizing, installing and presenting demonstrations for tradeshows around the world including NAB and IBC — a huge undertaking thatinvolved months of planning and a large amount of integration with third-party customers and their equipment.



“I am thrilled to become part of the Shotoku team,” says Sword. “Over the years, I have supported various sales teams and took on many different roles, for a variety of projects, events and sales opportunities all over the world, from France, South Korea, and Sweden to Germany, Norway, Dubai and Denmark. The experience I gained has allowed me a greater understanding of customerrequirements and puts me in a great position to further global Shotoku’s presence.”

About Shotoku Broadcast Systems

Shotoku Broadcast Systems is an international leader in the manufacture and marketing of a full range of camera support products with emphasis on manual and robotic pedestals and pan/tilt heads for the television broadcast industry. The Company also provides robotic camera systems capable of interfacing with third-party equipment. Established as an engineering design firm specializing in advanced mechanics and electronic control systems, Shotoku maintains headquarters in Japan with offices in Staines, UK and Torrance, CA. The Company's robotic camera systems are designed, developed and manufactured in Staines, UK. For further information: www.Shotoku.tv

