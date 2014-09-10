Pixel Factory automates resolution-independent graphics and media assembly

Software product combines leading workflow and graphics tools to eliminate repetitive manual tasks in branding, versioning and localisation

Pixel Power has brought together a software implementation of its realtime graphics engine Clarity with its Gallium workflow solution to create a unified graphics and media assembly system for file-based environments. This innovative system, Pixel Factory, automatically generates content such as different versions of a programme or promo, channel branding, and localisation or personalisation of content.

Clarity is widely regarded as a leader in high quality broadcast graphics, incorporating DVE as well as character generation and layered 3D graphics. By implementing it in software to run on standard hardware, Pixel Power has made it resolution independent: it is ready for 4k applications, for example, as they become required. In Pixel Factory it creates branding graphics and supports the production of promos and trailers by assembling multiple layers of graphics and content.

Pixel Factory is managed by Gallium, Pixel Power’s workflow solution. Gallium collects instructions on the content to build through direct links to business, asset management or playout systems, or through a simple watch-folder operation based on Excel spreadsheets.

Applications for Pixel Factory include creating different versions of a promo or programme for use at different times or on different channels; applying branding to content for specific channels; localising or personalising content for specific regions or customer groups, such as targeted advertising; and repackaging content for second screen apps. Once the template is designed and the work order issued, Pixel Factory creates the required content and delivers it into the file-based environment for playout.

“What makes Pixel Factory special is that it combines the best graphics with a workflow engine and simple control,” said James Gilbert, CEO of Pixel Power. “Many other graphics companies do not offer file-based rendering on standard IT hardware, and lack the necessary workflow tools; workflow companies do not have the sophistication and power of our graphics.

“This is a single vendor solution to a real issue, which can be dropped into any infrastructure quickly, easily and cost-effectively,” Gilbert added. “We even offer a pay as you go version – Pixel OnDemand – so broadcasters can try it at minimal cost. For promos, graphics and audio overlays and content repurposing, Pixel Factory is ready to transform production and playout by eliminating repetitive manual tasks and releasing staff for creative work.”

Pixel Factory is sold as a software product to run on standard IT servers, and is available today. It will be demonstrated, along with the other Pixel Power graphics solutions, at IBC2014 (12 – 16 September, Amsterdam) on stand 7.A31.

Image Caption:

Pixel Factory automates file-based assembly of video, audio and graphics for content versioning, saving manpower, time and money.