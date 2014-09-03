TMD partners with Screen Systems for intelligent media fulfilment workflows

Collaboration automates captioning and dubbing workflows from commissioning to delivery

TMD, the leading provider of asset management systems for digital and physical assets and subtitling specialist Screen Systems have worked together to provide tight integration between their technologies. TMD’s Mediaflex has been integrated with the Screen Systems MediaTrack subtitle, dubbing and localisation management system.

In the solution – which is already being implemented for a major international content owner – Mediaflex Fulfilment makes intelligent decisions about the content and metadata that needs to be sent to 3rd party service providers for subtitling, captioning, dubbing and other services. Returned content is automatically checked in by Mediaflex, and workflows triggered for quality control, audio track stacking and preparation for playout and archiving. Whilst Screen’s MediaTrack controls and executes automatic subtitle quality control and feeds back any relevant information to MediaFlex.

Broadcasters and facilities companies can now define media fulfilment workflows within Mediaflex based on individual business needs, calling as required on the Screen MediaTrack system which allows the user to order language assets to later be fed back to MediaFlex. Because it is part of the Mediaflex workflow engine, access services provided through this integration are included in the reporting and business analytics, improving visibility and cost-effective management.

“Broadcasters and content owners are looking for slicker, more efficient workflows,” said Carlton Smith, chief product officer at TMD. “Through collaboration with Screen Systems, we are able to provide a seamless, automated interface which handles commissioning, ingest, quality control and delivery of subtitles, dubs and other access services, and on top of that comprehensive reporting and cost analysis.”

For Screen, Gary Glover, Sales and Marketing Director said “Both products are immensely powerful in their own rights, but by opening up the communications between the two, the user is now able to see subtitle and audio language assets in both systems.”

The dynamic link between Mediaflex and Screen Systems technology will be one of the demonstrations available on the TMD stand, 2.C58, at IBC2014 (Amsterdam, 12 – 16 September).

TMD and RTE, winners of the IBC2013 Innovation Award for Content Management, will co-presenting “RTE One Year On” – How the Successful Implementation of TMD’s MAM System has Transformed Business Operations”, at the Workflow Solutions Conference on 15 September at 15.30.