GlobeCast Australia to Launch Australasia's First MPEG-4 Service on Optus D2

RTS SAT makes its debut in full MPEG-4 to Australia and New Zealand

SYDNEY -- Oct. 24, 2012 -- GlobeCast Australia today announced a major upgrade that will allow the company to deliver its customers the first high-quality MPEG-4 services on the Optus D2 DTH satellite platform. GlobeCast Australia is the leading provider of broadcast services for Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands and is part of the worldwide GlobeCast group.

GlobeCast Australia's Chief Executive Simon Farnsworth said: "We have invested in MPEG-4 to give our customers access to the latest world-class technologies to help them innovate and grow."

GlobeCast will commence its new MPEG-4 service with its channel partner RTS SAT, on behalf of EURO World Network (EWN). EWN operates a DTH and IPTV distribution platforms in Australia; using GlobeCast Australia DTH satellite distribution on Optus D2.

Mark Lobwein, Chairman of EURO World Network said, "It is a pleasure to be working with GlobeCast Australia in this region for our blue chip customer, RTS SAT. GlobeCast has been looking after DTH services in Australia for over a decade and we are excited to be working with them to deliver this new technology for our satellite customers."

Farnsworth said MPEG-4 offers GlobeCast customers:

-Increased household penetration potential because of its higher-quality video delivery to large-screen flat-panel displays

-Higher-quality sound with an option for Dolby® audio

-Greater bandwidth efficiency and value

GlobeCast Australia's enhancement of its Optus D2 DTH platform includes upgrading four carriers to state-of-the art Thompson Video Networks MPEG-4/MPEG-2 encoders. The Optus D2 DTH platform covers Australia and New Zealand.

RTS SAT will be available in both MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 until the end of the year.

About RTS SAT

RTS (Radio Television Serbia) is the national public broadcaster of the Republic of Serbia, delivering history, culture, news, sports, and entertainment programs. RTS offers Serbian viewers in Australia the latest daily entertainment from Serbia, including a 30-minute news bulletin from DNEVNIK. RTS SAT is the Australian television broadcaster of RTS.

About GlobeCast (www.globecast.com)

A subsidiary of France Telecom/Orange, GlobeCast is a leading provider of media management and global content delivery services for broadcasters and content creators. With a secure fiber and satellite network connected to dozens of teleports, technical operations centers, and points-of-presence worldwide, GlobeCast manages and transports millions of hours of video and other rich media each year. An integrator of audiovisual technology and a full service provider, GlobeCast works with all the actors in the audiovisual chain from production companies to broadcasters, retail organizations, cinema chains, and more. The company provides on-site service from major news and sporting events for coverage in SD, HD, or even 3D. Present in Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Australia, GlobeCast is also an expert in international television markets, and works with new and established broadcasters to reach and secure distribution with leading pay-TV operators around the world.