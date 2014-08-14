The Dalet AmberFin Platform (AT)3 Expands To Combat Temporal Conversion

Paris, France – August 14, 2014 –Dalet Digital Media Systems addresses the urgency for high-performance temporal conversion head on with a suite of advanced software technologies included within the Dalet AmberFin platform, to be launched at IBC2014.

AmberFin Advanced Adaptive Temporal Transform Toolbox (AT)3 provides a unique collection of tools to suit all types of temporal transforms. Joining the already released AmberFin ACC is a new GPU-accelerated motion-compensated frame rate conversion tool: Cinnafilm’s award-winning Tachyon.

Attendees can see the first glimpse of this advanced software technology on Dalet’s IBC stand (8.B77) and learn about Dalet’s plans to further extend (AT)3 ahead of industry developments.

“Transcodes are central to all file-based processes in the creation of domestic, web and international versions. Different temporal transforms are required for each version type. (AT)3 provides the toolkit to address these applications,” says Matthieu Fasani, Dalet AmberFin product manager. “For example, filmic material that has been mastered at 30i requires ACC (Advanced Cadence Correction) technology to transform it for optimum domestic and web delivery. Whereas international versioning, for example taking European content at 25i and converting it to 29i for US broadcast, requires high-quality motion-compensated conversion. (AT)3 provides the set of tools that allows media facilities to choose the tool that is best suited for a particular piece of media and conversion.”

Directly addressing this issue, Dalet has combined the world-class expertise of AmberFin and Cinnafilm in frame rate conversion, scaling and deinterlacing to create an automated, reliable industrial transcoding platform that works at the highest performance for domestic, international and internet delivery.

Adds Fasani, “Given that broadcasters now source and distribute on a global basis and have to deal with content at many different frame rates, fast, high-quality frame rate conversion is central to many file-based workflows. With the introduction of more and higher frame rates, this is likely to be increasingly critical for many customers in the future. Dalet customers can look forward to new tools being added to (AT)3 in the near future.”

Dalet AmberFin will launch its implementation of the GPU-accelerated frame rate conversion technology, in partnership with Cinnafilm, at IBC, delivering fast, high-quality, motion-compensated frame rate conversion. The combination also yields a four-times reduction in the amount of hardware broadcasters need to purchase, install and maintain, and includes a fully featured transcoding and format conversion toolset.

“The increasing demand for file-based standards conversion for international program exchange is a cost of doing business for broadcasters. By bringing together the quality and ease of use of the Dalet AmberFin transcoding platform with the precision and speed of Cinnafilm’s Tachyon technology, we can positively transform the cost of operations,” says Lance Maurer, Cinnafilm CEO.“Tachyon was created from the ground up for file-based workflows and leverages the incredible power of GPUs to provide unparalleled performance. I am thrilled about what this partnership represents, and we are excited to bring this solution to the market.”

Launched in April as the first tool in (AT)3, AmberFin ACC is a fast, CPU-based technology for correcting mixed or broken cadence material.

Alongside Tachyon’s stunning GPU-accelerated standards conversion at IBC, the Dalet AmberFin platform will be shown with the latest updates, including integration with Dalet Galaxy, state-of-the-art US film-to-television conversion, and seamless workflows for application specifications such as the UK’s DPP.

Schedule a Press Meeting at IBC2014

Members of the media are invited to schedule private press briefings with Dalet executives, or attend a daily stand briefing (11:00 on Friday, September 12 and 10:00 on the following days of the show). For more information and to schedule a meeting, please contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com.

About Cinnafilm

Cinnafilm, Inc. is a global leader in innovative video optimization solutions for television, film, and multimedia delivery. Harnessing the unmatched compute power of modern graphics cards, Cinnafilm’s patented, 100% file-based software solutions are true game changers in the field of high-quality image processing. Cinnafilm software is in use today at many of the world’s premier, forward-thinking studios and networks, solving a wide variety of complex video problems including, but not limited to: restoration and bitrate optimization of television and classic films for modern deliveries; noise removal and texture-matching for digital camera and film content; and automatic transcode workflows providing real-time, fully optimized and converted files for the “media now and everywhere” distribution model. Cinnafilm is a scientific-engineering company dedicated to ongoing research in the most complex areas of video optimization and workflow automation, and is based out of Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA. For more information about Cinnafilm, please visit www.cinnafilm.com.

About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities; a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sport and Program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio) and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission, Parliament of South Australia). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

Press Contact

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 817-6559

####