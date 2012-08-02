The IABM Set to Release Latest Industry Data at IBC2012

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, U.K. -- The IABM (International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers) will present the latest findings of its Industry Index and End-User Survey at the IABM Conference Session scheduled for Sept. 7 at IBC2012. The research findings regularly released by the IABM have emerged as a definitive industry source for insight into the current technology supply market. Within these and further regular reports, the IABM offers valuable market commentary as well as a prognosis for future growth.

"The state of the technology supply market is in flux, with unprecedented industry change -- the move from tape to file, IT convergence, and the dynamic growth of Internet and mobile content delivery are being met with surprising adaptability," said IABM Director General Peter White. "While our latest findings show a slowdown in growth and supplier confidence, we're also seeing a positive outlook over the longer term. The data we bring to IBC2012 will help suppliers not only to understand the current environment, but also to adjust their business plans to current realities and future opportunities."

The IABM Industry Index 2012 includes key findings with respect to growth, such as the fact that the overall market for broadcast and media technology products and services is growing at just over 2 percent per annum. The index has been tracking industry growth for six years, and this is only the second time growth has declined to this extent, the previous occasion being in the second half of 2009.

In striking findings regarding profitability, the index indicates that overall market profitability continues to decline, and the aggregate profit for the industry is down 8 percent compared with that of one year ago. In fact, fewer than 70 percent of the companies in the IABM Industry Index are currently making profits, with the average profit-to-sales ratio at 13 percent. Aggregate profits in North American companies are declining more slowly than those in European companies.

These findings are just a sampling of the valuable data provided to the industry by IABM research and reports. Released at key intervals throughout the year, IABM research includes the IABM Industry Index, the IABM End-User Survey, and the IABM Industry Trends Survey.

The IABM Industry Index is published each quarter and tracks aggregate sales and operational profit trends across the broadcast and media technology sector, based on the latest reported financial performance. The results provide critical insight into operating conditions quarter by quarter, looking backward three months and ahead 12 months. The IABM End-User Survey, undertaken prior to each NAB and IBC, polls end users about their views on business trends, purchasing, and new technologies. Additionally, the IABM Industry Trends Survey, produced every six months in association with Ernst & Young, reflects the views of senior executives in IABM member companies.

