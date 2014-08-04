HARMAN’s Studer, JBL and AKG to Showcase World-Leading Broadcast Audio Technology at TAB Convention & Trade Show

AUSTIN, Texas — At the Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB) 61st Annual Convention & Trade Show, HARMAN Professional will be showcasing an extensive array of world-class audio products for the broadcast industry, including Studer digital consoles, AKG microphones and JBL studio monitors.

Taking place at the Renaissance Austin Hotel, the TAB Convention & Trade Show is the largest state broadcast meeting in the United States, featuring one-and-a-half days of management, engineering and sales programs, plus a 127-booth trade show with industry vendors from around the country.

Studer will be showcasing its Vista 1 all-in-one digital mixing console, with integrated control surface, I/O system, DSP and power supplies consoling one compact footprint. This makes it the ideal choice when space is restricted, such as in OB and small control rooms or ENG vans. The Studer Vista 1 also features a redundant PSU for peace of mind, and RELINK integration with other Studer Vista and OnAir consoles which means the Vista 1 can easily share signals across an entire console network. Two expansion slots for standard Studer D21m I/O cards may be used for interfaces connecting to popular formats, including CobraNet or Aviom A-Net, Ethersound, Dante, Dolby E and MADI I/O.

AKG will feature a variety of microphones and headphones for broadcast applications, including the C4500 BC. This large-diaphragm condenser microphone in front-addressed format is specially designed for on-air broadcast work. It provides a cardioid pickup with voice-friendly tuning and a low proximity effect, as well as high RF/EMI insensitivity.

In addition, JBL Professional will show off its award-winning 3 Series studio monitors, which are now available with the LSR310S powered studio subwoofer. Driven by an integrated 200 Watt Class D power amplifier, a new 10-inch high excursion woofer works in concert with JBL’s patented Slip Stream Port™, delivering impressive low-frequency response below 27 Hz, with peak output of 113 dB SPL.

