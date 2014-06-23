BroadStream Solutions hires two ex-Miranda execs

BroadStream Solutions, the global broadcast solutions provider, can today announce it has appointed Ben Wolk as President Sales and Marketing, and Michael Edwards as VP Sales EMEA and Asia. Following the recent acquisition of OASYS, the two appointments have been made to support the businesses growth and to provide greater support to the global customer, partner and reseller base.

Wolk will take on global sales and marketing responsibility for BroadStream, based in the company’s US office in Atlanta, and will use the market knowledge developed over his 15 years in the industry to help the business continue to offer cutting-edge service and technology to its customers. Wolk joins BroadStream following 6 years at Miranda, which included managing some of the business’s largest accounts and building teams to deliver large complex projects for these clients.

Wolk commented: “It’s an exciting time to be working in the broadcast industry; with new technologies changing the way people are able to view content and broadcasters looking for new ways to engage those audiences. I’m looking forward to using my experience and expertise to help BroadStream, its customers and partners to be on the leading-edge of this innovation.”

Michael Edwards joins BroadStream as VP Sales for the EMEA and Asia region, with key responsibilities for developing and expanding the business within these territories. With over 20 years’ experience in broadcasting, he started out as a graduate with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineering and progressed to become VP Sales EMEA for Miranda. Following his 13 years with Miranda, Edwards brings a wealth of global experience, having worked extensively within the EMEA territories in recent years.

Edwards added: “I am not the sit at your desk type, so I am looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and spending time with our customers and prospects to make sure they get all the assistance they require from us as a business. I have been given a fantastic opportunity to grow an existing business, whilst being able to build a fresh team to achieve the planned growth, and I look forward to the challenges ahead.”

Mark Errington, CEO of BroadStream Solutions, said of the two hires: “I am very pleased to welcome both Ben and Michael on board as key members of the senior team at BroadStream. The experience and industry knowledge that they both bring to the business is a fantastic addition, not to mention the drive they have to grow and support the business across the globe. The appointments add further momentum to our own business, following the acquisition of OASYS earlier this month, and as an indication of commitment to our customer and partners around the world.”