CLEAR-COM BRINGS NEW PROGRID AUDIO DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM TO INFOCOMM 2014

At InfoComm 2014 Clear-Com® will present ProGrid™, the synchronous, optical fiber transport system specially designed to meet the requirements of the professional live audio, broadcast, corporate and commercial installation and video industries. The ProGrid system offers the unique yet flexible and scalable transport and distribute of audio, intercom, video and control data.

ProGrid is based on the open AES3 and AES10 (MADI) standards, providing fiber-based transport, routing and format conversion with full management and diagnostic capabilities using the Optocore® and SANE technology. A versatile, modular approach offers AV system users flexibility to size the system to match the demands of a specific production or installation budget, and to manage future expansion. The product portfolio includes a range of fiber interconnected audio, intercom and video real-time distribution products that include different I/O options such as Mic inputs, Line I/O, AES, MADI, Four-Wire intercom, Sync, Serial and Ethernet (47 combinations to be exact!).

Clear-Com also introduces the BroaMan MUX-22 video, audio and intercom I/O product, which further broadens the company’s capabilities to provide scalable, protocol independent transport of up to eight 3G/HD/SD-SDI video signals (with built-in CWDM multiplexer). The MUX-22 can operate with full ProGrid integration with SANE ports, Ethernet, RS485/ 422; Intercom boards for 4x Clear-Com/4x RTS/4x AES based intercom systems/4x analog intercom with GPIO or 4x optical MADI ports; Fiber tunnel for third-party devices.

Simon Browne, Head of Product Management, Clear-Com, said, “ProGrid enables us to be a full system solution company, able to offer not just our world-class communication systems, but also a reliable and robust distribution infrastructure for any kind of fiber-based workflow, from commercial installations to live event broadcasts. It also comes with the additional benefit of the unrivalled global support network for which Clear-Com is renowned.”