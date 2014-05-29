TV Diário Turns to EditShare for World Cup Coverage

São Paulo, Brazil – May 29, 2014 – EditShare®, the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions, announced today that TV Diário, an affiliate of TV Globo located in Mogi das Cruzes, home of the Belgium squad, upgraded its newsroom infrastructure with EditShare shared storage andFlow media asset management, creating a workflow for better and faster coverage of the upcoming World Cup games. “The World Cup games rank high among the world’s most-watched events, and great coverage is a must to win in the ratings,” comments Mr. Romeu Alencar, director of engineering, TV Diário. “Beyond the TV Diário viewership, our news packages will collaborate with TV Globo affiliates, reaching an audience of more than two million. It is critical that we have the best infrastructure to capture the intensity and emotion of the games. EditShare has proven over and over again to be the best partner and, for TV Diário, the solution that best meets our requirements.”

TV Diário’s crew will capture World Cup action using new Panasonic HPX-370 cameras and edit game coverage packages on Final Cut Pro X. The new EditShare infrastructure will facilitate tapeless ingest directly to the storage and project sharing among FCP X editors, allowing packages to be created quickly and collaboratively. In addition to serving as the hub for content, EditShare will also integrate with TV Diário’s playout system, ensuring content availability and supporting critical playout scenarios from the broadcast server.

“EditShare breaks down the silos that typically separate the various production systems you find at most TV stations – connecting the newsroom to other applications and tools by centralizing content and providing a fast and efficient workflow for locating, sharing and editing material. With everything integrated, there is no delay in finding files or having to copy media from one system to the next; it’s literally at your fingertips. And with the Flow media asset management layer fully integrated within the workflow, content is indexed and easily searched, allowing news staff to locate the right shot for the right story much, much faster,” states Andy Liebman, founder and CEO, EditShare.

