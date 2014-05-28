HARMAN’s Studer Vista X Console Star of the Show at KOBA 2014

SEOUL, South Korea – At KOBA 2014, HARMAN’s Studer showcased a broad selection of its latest products for broadcast applications, including the flagship Vista X digital console with the new Studer Infinity Processing Engine, additional Vista Series models, the compact, cost-effective OnAir broadcast consoles and more. KOBA (the Korea International Broadcast, Audio and Lighting Equipment Show) is South Korea’s premier showcase for the global broadcasting industry.

Studer exhibited with HARMAN’s South Korea distributor Dongyang Digital Co., Ltd. at KOBA 2014 at the COEX Exhibition Center, Seoul, South Korea, Booth C210 (May 20 – 23, 2014).



“At KOBA 2014, attendees had a unique opportunity to experience the new Vista X,” said Myoung-Ho Seo, Director of Technical Sales for Dongyang Digital. “It is a remarkable advancement in large-scale broadcast console technology that gives broadcast professionals far greater mixing and production capabilities than ever before—and by a wide margin.”



At the heart of the Vista X is the Studer Infinity processing engine, which uses CPU-based processors to provide huge numbers of DSP channels for large-scale, high-resolution audio processing and mixing. Thanks to the Infinity core, this is the first time more than 800 audio channels have been processed in a single CPU-based board. The Vista X includes 12 A-Link high-capacity fiber digital audio interfaces, to provide more than 5,000 inputs and outputs.

The Vista X shares many features with the Vista 5 M3 and Vista 1 consoles that were featured at KOBA, including the company’s patented Vistonics™ color touchscreen interface, FaderGlow™ enabling faders to be color-coded according to function, flexible input routing and many additional features that make Studer Vista consoles the most powerful and versatile in the industry.

Also on show was the Studer OnAir Series 3000 consoles, a complete lineup of compact, flexible boards that offer a host of useful high-end features that are ideal for smaller, medium and larger radio and TV studios.

