Artel Video Systems to Showcase DigiLink Media Transport Platform at AHECTA 2014

DigiLink Provides Educational Institutions With a Single, Flexible Media Transport Platform for Delivering Broadcast-Quality Video and Data

WESTFORD, Mass. -- May 27, 2014 -- Artel Video Systems, a leading global provider of broadcast-quality video transport solutions, today announced that it will showcase its DigiLink media transport platform at AHECTA 2014, the education industry's premier conference for campus communication, cable, and video services. During the show, June 25-27 in Denver, the company will highlight DigiLink's rich feature set and functionality including transporting video over direct fiber, IP networks, optical backbones, JPEG2000 compression, and integrated routing, all designed to address the challenges educational institutions face when delivering broadcast-quality video and data in interactive and global learning environments.

"Today, higher education is rapidly expanding beyond the classroom walls and campus. As institutions look to provide increased opportunities for distance learning, on and off campus, the need for broadcast-quality media transport is essential," says Richard Dellacanonica, president at Artel Video Systems. "In addition to being flexible, reliable, and cost-effective, DigiLink is easy to configure and use, making it the ideal solution for educational institutions that want to deliver high-quality, low-latency video and data across IP, direct fiber, and optical networks."

DigiLink's unique architecture features internal signal routing capabilities, virtually eliminating the need for external cross connects, video routers, or Ethernet switches. Designed to operate in any operating environment while being compact and power efficient, DigiLink dramatically lowers educational institute capital and operational expenses.

More information about the company's products is available at www.artel.com.

# # #

About Artel Video Systems (www.artel.com)

Artel Video Systems is a leading global provider of broadcast-quality media transport solutions for IP, direct fiber, and managed optical networks. A pioneer in the industry, Artel developed the first commercially available video-over-fiber video transport platform. In recent years Artel has provided solutions based on DigiLink media platform providing the most reliable and easiest to configure and support solutions. With thousands of deployments DigiLink is relied upon everyday by the world's largest broadcasters, telecommunication companies, and CATV operators for mission critical video and data feeds to support the world's most watched sports, news, and entertainment events.

Image Link: http://www.202comms.com/Artel/DL4360x.jpg

Image Caption: Artel Video Systems DigiLink Media Transport