Riedel Products at Tecné 2014:

Tecné 2014 Chile

May 27-28, 2014

Mapocho Station Cultural Center

Santiago, Chile

Riedel Communications - SHOW SPONSOR

Stand 68

WAN Production with the Code One Backpack System

Code One was acquired by Riedel last year in a move that brought the company a valuable portfolio of WAN-focused solutions, as well as innovative technology for distributing video, audio, and data via mobile networks. At Tecné 2014, Riedel will showcase the Backpack Kit Gen 2 to demonstrate how the company's application-oriented products empower users to distribute live content anywhere, at any time -- a particularly powerful capability for broadcasters and other content producers requiring mobility in live production environments.

Photo Caption: Backpack Kit Gen 2

MediorNet 2.0

Riedel has enhanced its MediorNet family of real-time networks for video, audio, data, and communications with MediorNet 2.0, a firmware update for MediorNet. At Tecné 2014, the company will show how the new firmware provides video router functionality and high-speed rerouting.

Photo Caption: MediorNet Real-Time Network 2.0 Firmware Update

MediorNet MetroN Core Router

The MediorNet family of real-time networks has been expanded with the addition of the 2-RU large-scale MediorNet MetroN core router. In line with Riedel's acclaimed networked approach to signal distribution and routing, the new MediorNet MetroN provides a real-time routing capacity of 64 x 10G ports. During Tecné 2014, Riedel will show how, with these capabilities, the new frame can function within a larger MediorNet installation, interfacing with other MediorNet frames via fiber.

Photo Caption: Riedel's MediorNet MetroN Core Router

MediorNet as a WAN Solution

Riedel has developed its first WAN-focused solution. Using the MediorNet platform as a base, attendees will see how the networked approach of MediorNet can be expanded to include WAN capabilities including solutions for JPEG 2000 and H.264.

Photo Caption: Riedel's MediorNet Systems With WAN Capabilities

Virtual Key Panel App for Artist Intercom System

Riedel's Artist virtual key panels enable the use of smartphones and tablets (iOS, OS X(R), and Android) as control panels in combination with any Artist digital matrix intercom system. These handheld devices can then provide the same functionality as full-featured, 12-key Artist control panels. The user operates the virtual control panel using the device's touchscreen interface that can be configured via Riedel's Director software.

Photo Caption:Virtual Key Panel App for Artist Intercom System

Other Products on Display:

- Performer, Artist, and Acrobat communications systems

- RockNet 100 and 300 fiber-optic converters and console interfaces



Company Quote:

"The South American market is really important to Riedel, and we are making a significant investment to enhance our presence in this region. We began with Chile five years ago with our local partner InterVideo 5. Since then we've built a strong and successful connection with customers who understand the philosophy of Riedel -- that we don't sell boxes, we sell solutions. They can find a real partner in Riedel Communications, to help them solve all of their communications, signal distribution, and signal transport problems, through purchasing our solutions as well as renting them. For us, participation in Tecné 2014 is fundamental to transmitting this message, to reconsolidate our partnership with our customers, and to building new relationships with potential customers in this market."

-- Hugo Caviedes Bravo, Technical Application Specialist, Riedel Communications



Tecné Quote:

"The main goal of Tecné is to work intensely to become the primary meeting point of the audiovisual industry in Chile and neighboring countries. Our focus is on the transfer of specific knowledge related to innovation and development in the production and content distribution technologies.

Having the support of Riedel Communications, a major player in the industry worldwide, motivates us to double our efforts to achieve this goal. Their support and participation is vital and their example of commitment to quality of service and technological innovation has allowed them to build strong relationships with various industry players. To have their involvement at Tecné is a real privilege."

-- Alejandro Wilson, Managing Director, Tecné



Company Profile:

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 11 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

Link to Spanish Translation:

http://www.dundeehillsholdings.com/DataSiege/Preview-wallstreet/140509_Riedel_Communications_Tecne_2014-SP.html