NETIA BroadcastAsia2014 Show Preview

Visit NETIA at BroadcastAsia2014, June 17-20 in Singapore, Exhibiting With Master Dealer Broadcast Communications International, Stand 5M7-06

NETIA Products at BroadcastAsia2014

At BroadcastAsia2014, NETIA will highlight an array of new product features and functions that not only streamline the sharing of content among production sites, but also enrich the use of metadata in media asset management. The company will showcase enhancements that improve users' multimedia production capabilities, as well as their mobile and remote production workflows. NETIA also will demonstrate its ability to integrate complex production ecosystems and simplify the publishing of content and data to the second screen.

Also at BroadcastAsia2014, NETIA will showcase the integration of its new multiple-device interface for audiovisual media management with its well-established Radio-Assist(TM) radio automation solution via a secure, cross-platform, Web-based interface. This integration enables journalists and field staff to use virtually any mobile device -- laptop, tablet, or smartphone -- and operating system (iOS, Windows(R), and Android(TM)) to gain remote access to the NETIA Radio-Assist database. From there they can search, browse, ingest, edit video and/or audio, segment the video, and insert a logo or subtitle, and then export and publish the content on social networks. With this portable, lightweight interface, broadcasters gain a powerful tool for multimedia content creation. The new NETIA Web-based interface not only enables convenient content editing and repurposing of professional branded multimedia, but also automates publishing to key social media outlets.

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/NETIA/NETIA_Web-Based_Editing_Application.jpg

Image Caption: NETIA Web-Based Editing Application

Company Overview:

NETIA, a Globecast company and part of Orange, is a leading provider of software solutions that enable efficient management and delivery of audiovisual content to today's full array of media platforms. Relied on by more than 15,000 users in 200 installations in more than 40 countries, NETIA solutions allow content producers and owners to manage content from ingest to delivery, targeting multiplatform outlets including the Internet, VOD, IPTV services, and mobile devices.

NETIA provides radio automation, media asset, and workflow management solutions to major radio and television brands and to multimedia groups around the world. Clients include The Associated Press, ABC News Radio Network, WestwoodOne, Radio Globo in Brazil, RTM in Malaysia, SBS and ABC in Australia, MediaCorp Singapore, RAI Italy, RTL France, Radio France, RTBF in Belgium, and France Televisions. NETIA has its headquarters in France, with offices in the United States, Paris, Rome, and Singapore, in addition to a global network of professional distribution partners.