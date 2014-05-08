NUGEN Audio's Visualizer Refreshed With New Interface, AAX 64 Bit and VST3 Support

Popular Audio Analysis Toolset Offers Comprehensive and Integrated Capabilities in a Single Plug-In for Recording, Mixing, and Mastering

LEEDS, U.K. -- May 8, 2014 --NUGEN Audio, creator of intuitive tools for audio professionals, has released a significant update of its Visualizer audio analysis suite. Designed for high-end music production professionals, Visualizer now supports the Avid(R) AAX 64-bit format for both PC and Mac(R), as well as the VST3 standard for digital audio plug-ins.

Visualizer provides comprehensive audio analysis for recording, mixing, and mastering in a single plug-in, offering a standardized reference set of professional tools designed to help audio engineers work faster, avoid mistakes, repeat past successes, and understand the success of others. With the latest upgrade, Visualizer is now among the first in the industry to be compatible with Avid Pro Tools(R) 11, the latest version of Avid's popular digital audio workstation.

With Visualizer, engineers are able to access many different views within a single intelligent window system, which lets them select the view combinations they need. Visualizer automatically resizes and aligns windows to maximize legibility and referencing information across screens. For recording, Visualizer offers tools for calibration, setting levels, signal path checking, noise minimization, and many other audio tasks. At the mixing desk, engineers can use Visualizer for tasks such as low-end control, masking, hidden frequencies, and stereo placement, among many others. For mastering, Visualizer supports a wide range of views such as stereo spread, phase relationships, and EQ distribution.

"When we first launched Visualizer in 2005, it quickly gained the attention of producers and helped NUGEN Audio build its brand in the audio production industry. Today, Visualizer is an indispensable analysis tool for quality audio production in music studios around the world," said Jon Schorah, creative director, NUGEN Audio. "The new update is the latest example of how we're continually adapting our products to meet our customers' evolving requirements; for instance, 64-bit AAX compatibility provides future-proofing for our many customers who rely on Avid's editing software."

About NUGEN Audio

NUGEN Audio's award-winning tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world's top names in music production, broadcast, and post-production. For audio professionals, NUGEN Audio's mix and mastering products offer market-leading fidelity and unrestricted creativity in every situation, providing an easy, direct, and natural way to work with sound. NUGEN Audio tools have become critical for some of the biggest names in the industry including Michael Brauer (Coldplay, The Rolling Stones), Robbie Bronnimann (Chicane, Paul Van Dyk), and Mr. Mig (Beyonce, Akon). For more information, visit www.nugenaudio.com.

