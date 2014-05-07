AES137 Los Angeles Convention Exhibitor Seniority Deadline This Friday, May 9, 2014





New York, NY, May 6, 2014 — The Audio Engineering Society announces that this Friday, May 9, is the deadline to take advantage of special Seniority Booth Placement for the 137th Audio Engineering Society Convention in Los Angeles. This opportunity is available exclusively to past exhibitors, and companies are encouraged not to miss priority booth placement for the AES’s first convention in L.A. in 12 years. Recent conventions have shown strong growth and excitement among the AES community, and AES137 in L.A. is not to be missed.



The AES is deep into the planning stages for AES137, which will take place Thursday, October 9, through Sunday, October 12, 2014, at the L.A. Convention Center, located in the heart of the revitalized downtown Los Angeles area known as L.A. Live.



The 137th Convention will celebrate all that is new and important in the field of audio in 2014. We are making this event even bigger and better than the New York convention, as we build our comprehensive schedule of technical sessions, training seminars and special events. For pricing options for exhibition booths and other methods of participating in the 137th Convention visit http://www.aes.org/events/137/exhibitors/



Remember, If It’s About Audio, It Will Be at AES137 in Los Angeles!