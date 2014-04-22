Bexel Open House to Include Gently-Used Gear from Sochi Games

Event on April 24 will Feature Video and Audio Production Equipment for Purchase or Lease

BURBANK, CA - Bexel's Technical Sales & Solutions (TSS) division will host an Open House this Thursday, April 24, from 2-8 p.m., showcasing its Gold Line of pristine, one-time use broadcast video and audio equipment. Much of the gear, which will be on display in a new showroom at Bexel's Burbank headquarters (2701 North Ontario Street, Burbank, CA 91504), was recently used to cover worldwide sporting events in Sochi, Russia. Available for purchase or lease, Bexel's Gold Line includes a plethora of equipment from camera systems, lenses, accessories and support, to video and audio converters, audio monitoring, speakers, wireless intercom, solid state recorders, microphones, P2 camcorders, and more.

Leading product specialists from Bexel, AJA, Lectrosonics, Panasonic, JVC, TSL, Shure, LAWO, Livestream, and more will also be on hand at the Open House to answer questions.

The Gold Line of equipment comes with a Bexel Gold 30-day service warranty, plus the remaining manufacturer's warranty.* Each piece of gear has been expertly inspected by Bexel engineers and certified to meet the company's rigorous standards, ensuring every detail of the components has been tested and is in mint, like-new condition. The company will also provide complimentary technical consultation and support or training to the new owners of all Gold Line products.

Bexel TSS offers the latest new and pre-owned professional products with top-of-the-line manufacturers, such as Panasonic, Clear-Com, Fujinon, Canon, Litepanels, Sony, Evertz, and many more. The division represents over 200 product lines. Bexel TSS also offers its own line of intercom and audio products made in house under the Bexel ASG brand.

To RSVP for the event, which will also include a raffle and refreshments, call 818-565-4300 or email JoyceBente@bexel.com. For more information, visit Bexel TSS at http://www.bexel.com/bexel-tss/.

(* Warranties may differ, depending on when equipment was purchased by Bexel.)

