Broadpeak at Broadband World Forum 2012

At the Broadband World Forum 2012, Broadpeak will demonstrate nanoCDN(TM), its award-winning content delivery network (CDN) technology. Leveraging home networks to reduce infrastructure investments dramatically for cable and telecom operators, the revolutionary CDN technology enables operators to deliver high-quality video services to end users more efficiently, transforming the content delivery landscape.

nanoCDN is the first technology supported by the Broadpeak Open Alliance (BOA), a new industry initiative dedicated to improving and accelerating OTT rollouts by encouraging interoperability with third-party technology providers.

Additionally, Broadpeak will showcase sophisticated new features for its award-winning BkM100 CDN management and BkA100 video delivery analytics technologies, which strengthen the company's operatorCDN(TM) and +screensCDN(TM) solutions by ensuring a superior quality of service.

Join the Broadpeak Open Alliance

At the Broadband World Forum 2012, Broadpeak will promote the Broadpeak Open Alliance (BOA), a new technical alliance that provides a framework for interoperability testing between best-of-breed OTT components, offering more options and differentiation to service providers than closed and proprietary end-to-end systems. The testing process will initially involve home network components, such as broadband home gateways, set-top boxes (STBs), and middleware. The second phase will target other components of the OTT delivery ecosystem, including video headend equipment, conditional access systems, and service platforms. Technology vendors interested in joining the BOA can find out additional information by visiting Broadpeak at stand F45.

Caption: Broadpeak Open Alliance logo

Key Products and Technology Demos

nanoCDN(TM) Content Delivery Network Solution

At the Broadband World Forum 2012, Broadpeak will demonstrate nanoCDN(TM), a revolutionary CDN technology that optimizes live OTT video delivery. nanoCDN improves the scalability of live OTT TV content by effectively managing video consumption peaks that are not supported by the network infrastructure. Utilizing nanoCDN, cable and telecom operators can cost-effectively deliver high-quality, live OTT video services to millions of simultaneous viewers using only a few megabits per second from the operator network. nanoCDN can be integrated with any existing video headend seamlessly. Completely transparent to end users, the cost-effective solution does not require a dedicated client and is compatible with any DRM system.

Caption: nanoCDN(TM) Content Delivery Network Solution

BkM100 Mediator Unified CDN Manager

At the Broadband World Forum 2012, Broadpeak will showcase enhancements to its BkM100 Mediator, a sophisticated management tool that enables network service providers to deliver video content to any screen, offering subscribers a superior quality of experience over any network. The enhanced BkM100 includes an advanced caching mechanism that optimizes storage at edge levels, combining the best of both the IPTV and OTT worlds. In addition, the BkM100 features a unique new system for managing content based on its importance. Utilizing the new content priority management tool, users can prioritize pay and free content in order to distribute CDN video services more efficiently.

Caption: BkM100 Graphical User Interface

BkA100 Video Delivery Analytics

Broadpeak will also demonstrate its BkA100 video delivery analytics solution, which improves an operator's system management and quality of service dramatically by providing meaningful data to the entire organization in a variety of formats. New features include a logged response time from various modules in the network (e.g., front office, cable resource manager, etc.), an increased number of dashboards including map views, and personalized user profiles. Harnessing the new user profile functionality, a content provider can access customized statistics, maximizing video delivery analytics for operatorCDN(TM) applications.

Caption: BkA100 Graphical User Interface

operatorCDN(TM)

The enhancements to Broadpeak's BkM100 and BkA100 further improve the company's operatorCDN(TM) solution, enabling network service providers (NSPs) to manage a CDN more efficiently on their own networks and in turn offer a CDN service to local content owners, generating new revenue streams for NSPs carrying a growing share of local content.

Caption: operatorCDN(TM) Logo

+screensCDN(TM)

The new BKM100 and BkA100 functionalities demonstrated at the Broadband World Forum 2012 strengthen Broadpeak's +screensCDN(TM) solution, allowing service providers to manage bandwidth and storage usage more effectively. This increases their subscribers' quality of experience regardless of the network and streaming format.

Caption: +screensCDN(TM) Logo

Company Overview:

About Broadpeak (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, and OTT services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other content over managed networks and the internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several simultaneous million streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.

