Trapcode Mir: We Need You!

You are invited to the public beta of Trapcode Mir 2

March 27, 2014 – Today, Red Giant announced a Public Beta of the popular motion graphics tool, Trapcode Mir. Current users of Trapcode Mir 1.0 can download the latest beta for Mir 2 from the Trapcode website.

Trapcode Suite is the industry-standard tool for motion graphics in After Effects. One of the tools in its roster, Trapcode Mir creates 3D surfaces for use in motion graphics and visual effects. It is a GPU-accelerated effect, allowing After Effects users to shape, animate and light 3D surfaces in real-time.

Trapcode Founder Peder Norrby has already implemented some new features in the Mir 2 beta, including:

Optimized Rendering – up to three-times faster

– up to three-times faster Z Range controls (found in Fractal group); for example, to create plateau in landscape or to move fractal to "up" only so that amp map only goes "up"

(found in Fractal group); for example, to create plateau in landscape or to move fractal to "up" only so that amp map only goes "up" Second Pass Wireframe – it is drawn with proper obscuration and fog

– it is drawn with proper obscuration and fog Quads , which is found under Geometry>Tessellation, and uses quads instead of triangles

, which is found under Geometry>Tessellation, and uses quads instead of triangles Memory Management – new pop-up where VRAM can be manually set or memory check turned off completely. It’s useful with high-end cards with >2GB VRAM since Mir's auto-detection only works with

While he may not be able to implement all of the requests coming in, some of the items on Peder’s Mir 2 to-do list potentially include:

Reflection maps

Specular maps

Depth-of-field camera effects

Motion blur

Loop options for fractal to create seamless animated loops

And much more

Join the beta to help determine which features will be implemented!

You can see the full list and download the beta on the Trapcode site:http://www.trapcode.com/mir-beta-download/.

Trapcode Mir is available on its own or as part of the Trapcode Suite. Learn more at:http://www.redgiant.com/products/all/trapcode-suite/.

About Red Giant

Red Giant is a software company made up of talented artists and technologists who collaborate to create unique tools for filmmakers, editors, VFX artists and motion designers.

