Primestream's FORK Logger Now Integrates With STATS Data for Faster, More Accurate Sports Logging

MIAMI -- March 26, 2014 -- Primestream(R), a leader in media asset management and production automation, today announced that FORK(TM) Logger, the metadata tagging module in the acclaimed FORK Production Suite, now integrates with in-depth data feeds from STATS, the global leader in sports information, technology, and content. With this service, FORK Logger users can start their sessions with pre-populated placeholders that contain rich event data, such as team name, location info, rosters, conference, and win/loss records, pulled from the STATS feed. Working from these populated placeholders enables users to avoid manually entering data and increases the accuracy of the descriptive information.

FORK Logger, a highly customizable and powerful tool used by major news, sports, and entertainment operations worldwide, allows users to log live or prerecorded video with speed and accuracy, in turn making assets easier to manage, automate, and ultimately monetize.

The STATS service maintains up-to-the-minute roster and player statistical information -- enabling FORK Logger users to get to work faster and easier than ever -- while remaining updated with information across events.

Primestream will demonstrate FORK Logger with the STATS integration at the 2014 NAB Show at booth SL10216. The integration will be available in the second half of 2014. Pricing is available through local resellers and integrators or directly from Primestream at sales@primestream.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Primestream/Primestream-Logger-sports.jpg

# # #

About STATS LLC

STATS is the world's leading sports technology, data, and content company. The company passionately abides by a mission to revolutionize the way sports contests are viewed, understood, and enjoyed. STATS' calling card consists of real-time scores, historical sports information, Associated Press editorial content, a turnkey fantasy sports operation, and SportVU technology. Today, STATS' worldwide client network of media companies and professional sports leagues and teams utilize a broad spectrum of dynamic in-game broadcast presentations and virtual images; multimedia enhancements and game analysis; and tactical coaching tools. STATS is owned jointly by the Associated Press and 21st Century FOX, with corporate offices across the globe. For a complete tour of STATS' sports content portfolio and solutions, visit www.stats.com.

About Primestream

Primestream(R), a leader in advanced media asset management and broadcast automation software, offers a seamless end-to-end platform for digital acquisition of live and file-based content, media asset management, editing, logging, control room and master control playback, smartphone and tablet video contribution, publishing to the Web, and dynamic archiving. The company's portfolio includes the FORK(TM) suite of applications, as well as Mobile2Air(R), ControlStation(TM), DIG-IT(TM), and Xchange(TM) Suite. Deployed in more than 300 broadcast operations across 40 countries, Primestream's proven solutions are implemented by some of the world's leading broadcasters, uplink services providers, digital media operations, and production/post-production facilities. More information is available at www.primestream.com.