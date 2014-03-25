Bittree Unveils New Flush-Mount Data Feed-Through Panels

24-position, Cat 6, and Fiber Panels Simplify and Neaten Interconnections for Ethernet and Data Systems

GLENDALE, Calif. -- March 25, 2014 -- Bittree today announced the launch of a new line of flush-mount data feed-through panels that will make their debut at the 2014 NAB Show. The 24-position Cat 6 feed-through panels provide a single location for broadcast, transmission, production, and postproduction professionals to interconnect data and Ethernet systems neatly and efficiently.

"We developed these new feed-through panels in response to the rapid growth of IT infrastructures in broadcast and A/V environments. They offer a powerfully simple and elegant alternative to the old-school method of hard-wiring machines, which creates clutter and complexity when signal flows need to be altered," said Glenn Garrard, CEO of Bittree. "By neatly organizing data center or machine room connections, the panels make testing or changing signal routes drastically easier. Operators save time through fast and easy location of proper connections, and the panel is a completely passive device that requires no external power or converters."

The new data feed-through panels are designed to complement Bittree's full line of professional audio, video, and data patching systems. Available in 1-RU 1 x 24 or 2-RU 2 x 24 configurations, the panels feature dual-fiber LC or ST connections as well as RJ45 shielded and unshielded variants. Designation strips are available as an option for any of these panels. Also, the unique flush-front design provides a cleaner installation that prevents connections from catching and getting pulled out.

More information about Bittree's full range of video, audio, and data patching systems is available at www.bittree.com.

