RUSHWORKS to Present Revoulutionary Products Systems that Save Money, Increase Production Value at NAB 2014

Flower Mound, TX – Booth SL 7627 at NAB 2014 will set the stage for live demonstrations of RUSHWORKSextraordinary new PTZ production systems that raise production values to new levels while reducing acquisition and operating costs. RUSHWORKS, providing low-cost, high-performance production, automation and video streaming solutions since 2001, will demonstrate new and enhanced versions of its touch screen control systems, a companion compact pan/tilt head with built-in VISCA serial control protocol, and a hardware/software production studio bundle. Rush Beesley, RUSHWORKS president, announced the Company’s exhibition plans from headquarters in Flower Mound, TX.

“RUSHWORKS is proud to display our established solutions as well as some new and innovative offerings at NAB,” stated Beesley. “Our booth plans include comprehensive demonstrations that illustrate how our automation and production solutions function without operator intervention, drastically reducing labor costs. We’re eager to show attendees our new CTRL R touch screen software that can control up to 16 PTZ cameras, and our new, cost-effective and compact PT-MINI pan/tilt head designed to work with a wide range of camcorders to provide full pan, tilt and zoom control.”

NEW Products

CTRL R Touch Screen PTZ Camera Control Software

CTRL R is a touch screen PTZ camera control software application that controls up to 16 cameras, and runs on tablets or computers with Windows 7/8 operating systems. The software provides pan, tilt, zoom, focus and iris control, and is compatible with virtually all standalone PTZ cameras that support serial or IP protocol, including Sony, Panasonic, Canon and Vaddio. It also interfaces with RUSHWORKS new PT-MINI pan/tilt heads on which you can place any camera that supports LANC or JLIP remote control. This versatile, scalable and attractively priced software-only solution replaces traditional hardware devices, and allows producers to create, save and name a virtually unlimited number of presets. This PTZ camera control software achieves a new level of cost-effective production capability that requires no operator intervention.

PT-MINI Compact Pan/Tilt Head

The new PT-MINI works with RUSHWORKS CTRL R software, CTRL R PRODUCTION STUDIO software/hardware, or VDESK/REMO system configurations. The PT-MINI supports built-in VISCA serial control protocol through a CAT-5 cable that provides DC power and RS-422 bi-directional serial communications between the computer and the heads. A short mini-TRS cable connects the head with the Remote connector on the camera. Inexpensive camcorders generate remarkable image quality when compared with more expensive, standalone PTZ cameras. Further, productivity and return-on-investment is maximized because camcorders can be used for traditional field production between meetings and events.

CTRL R PRODUCTION STUDIO

This hardware/software bundle integrates CTRL R PTZ camera control with the Blackmagic ATEM Television Studio and HyperDeck recorders, providing turnkey SD/HD/4K production capability. Any camera’s selected preset automatically switches to Preview, with one-touch AUTO or TAKE to air. Graphics can also be selected and displayed. Other switcher interfaces are also available.

VDESK LTD

This is the new entry-level offering based on RUSHWORKS’ established VDESK/REMO Integrated PTZ Production Systems. VDESK LTD has a maximum of four inputs that can be configured for analog or SDI input sources, and supports both SD and HD production switching, encoding and streaming. PTZ camera control is also included.

Established Product Highlights

VDESK and REMO Touch Screen Integrated PTZ Multi-Camera Production Systems

VDESK is designed for multi-camera production using NO camera operators! Using RUSHWORKS touch screen interface, control up to 12 PTZ cameras and link user-defined, named presets with “lower third” titles and graphics. Use the File Brower to create playlists with clips and graphics for event roll-ins. Record and playback MPEG-2, MP4 and AVI files with IMAG output and simultaneous streaming.

REMO is the “Ultimate Flypack” that includes the entire VDESK feature set, but is configured in a “carry on” ruggedized case for mobile production. Up to 8 inputs are supported.

VDESK RADIO/TVVideo Streaming System

VDESK RADIO/TV transforms a radio station into an Internet TV station! This video streaming and recording system allows broadcasters to generate additional revenue streams by placing their brand on mobile media and Internet TV screens. Configured with PTZ cameras, the touch screen interface replicates chair and microphone placements in the studio. A simple touch of the screen icon places air personalities and guests on-the-air within seconds. The program is packed with lots of cool effects for visually exciting, dynamic, and unique production output … from multiple animated text layers and automated ‘snipes’ to double-box shots for Skype interviews. Programming can be streamed to PC, MAC, iPhone, iPad, Android, Roku and GoogleTV.

About RUSHWORKS

Founded in 2001, RUSHWORKS provides low-cost, high-performance television production, automation and video streaming solutions. These scalable and extensible solutions integrate networked video and graphics servers and encoders with "powerfully simple" automation software for Houses of Worship, Broadcast, Cable, PEG channels, Meetings, Events and Digital Signage. The company also designs and installs turnkey integrated media solutions for city government channels, including automation systems, encoders, audio support systems, large screen monitors, video presenter solutions, and other meeting room AV support. For further information: http://www.rushworks.tv

Contacts

RUSHWORKS Contact: Rush Beesley, Tel: 888-894-7874 / rush@rushworks.tv

PR Contact: Desert Moon Communications/Harriet Diener, Tel: 845-512-8283 / harriet@desertmoon.tv