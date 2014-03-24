Calrec Audio Acquired by Electra Partners

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. -- March 24, 2014 -- Calrec Audio is pleased to announce its acquisition by Electra Partners. Calrec will become a sister company to Allen & Heath, which Electra acquired last year.

"When we made our initial investment in the professional audio sector by supporting the buyout of Allen & Heath, Electra provided all of the new financing to ensure flexibility with respect to further acquisitions in the sector," said Alex Fortescue, chief investment partner of Electra Partners. "The acquisition of Calrec shows the benefits of this approach, and both companies are well-placed to accelerate growth as a result."

"We are delighted to have funded the acquisition of Calrec," said Charles Elkington, investment partner of Electra Partners. "Part of our investment strategy in the professional audio sector is to acquire additional businesses to create a group of market-leading professional audio brands. We look forward to working with Roger Henderson and his team to continue to invest in developing new products for Calrec's customers."

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, Calrec Audio is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production. Over the past 50 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters.

"We are excited to be working with Electra Partners as we continue to develop our business into more international markets," said Calrec Managing Director Roger Henderson.

"Calrec has experienced rapid growth over the past few years. We have a very healthy product portfolio, and we look forward to working alongside Electra Partners as we continue to break new technological boundaries."

Information about Calrec and its products is available at calrec.com and community.calrec.com.

About Calrec Audio Ltd.

A broadcast specialist for 50 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters.