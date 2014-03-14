Professional LCD Monitor Hoods Now Available From ProAm USA

Block out unwanted light and shoot the best-quality footage possible with ProAm USA’s competitively priced 7” and 10” adjustable sunshades

Piedmont, SC – March 13, 2014 –ProAm USA, a manufacturer of production equipment for film and video enthusiasts and professionals, recently released its brand new 7” LCD Monitor Hood and10” LCD Monitor Hood. LCD monitors can be attached to a camera or crane and provide an excellent alternative to viewing media through a cramped viewfinder, offering major benefits including more accurate focus pulling and easier shot compositions. But when in bright settings, either indoor or outside and exposed to the natural light of the sun, the intense light can create an obtrusive glare or make even the brightest of screens difficult to see. The LCD Monitor Hoods from ProAm USA offer filmmakers a simple and inexpensive solution to this plaguing issue.

“The ProAm USA line of monitor equipment and accessories is a growing list that continues to improve with the addition of the new 7” and 10” LCD Monitor Hoods,” states Jonathan Baty, president, ProAm USA. “We strive to offer filmmakers of all skill levels great gear at prices that remove the traditional barrier of entry into filmmaking. These new sunshades are no exception. Easy to attach and remove, a deep design that keeps light out and the ability to adjust the hood’s bottom section are among many reasons these ProAm hoods are an excellent option for any filmmaker.”

Easy to attach and remove, deep design cuts out lots of light, mounts to the face of the monitor allowing access to side inputs, removable bottom section allows access to bottom controls, adjustable bottom section allows even more light to be blocked by increasing the angle of its position.

Seven-Inch Monitor Hood

Made to fit seven-inch video screens, the P7H2 monitor sun screen attaches and removes instantly using high-strength Velcro strips fixed to the face of your monitor. Bottom and side mounted controls are easily accessible thanks to the hood’s face-mounting design. An adjustable and removable bottom section combined with the shade’s seven-inch depth ensures that the maximum amount of light is blocked. The P7H2 LCD monitor hood is rigid when in use, but collapses flat for storage. The perfect companion to ProAm USA’s 7” Iris Pro HD On-Camera/Crane LCD Monitor, the 7” LCD Monitor Hood is available now for 27.99 USD and is backed by ProAm USA’s lifetime warranty and 30-day money back guarantee.

Product Specs

Outer Height: 5.25” (13.3cm)

Outer Width: 7.25” (18.4cm)

Inner Height: 4.5” (11.5cm)

Inner Width: 6.5” (16.5cm)

Depth: 7”

Mounting: Velcro Strips

Material: Nylon/Foam

Style: Face Mounting Removable Bottom

Ten-Inch Monitor Hood

Made to fit all-encompassing 10-inch monitors, the P10H hood attaches and removes instantly using high-strength Velcro strips fixed to the face of your monitor, making bottom and side monitor controls easily accessible. Like the 7” model, the bottom section is completely adjustable, allowing filmmakers to increase the angle of its position to block out as much light possible, or it can be removed entirely. The P10H LCD monitor hood is rigid when in use, but collapses flat for storage and goes perfectly with ProAm USA’s 10” Iris Pro XL On-Camera/Crane LCD Monitor. The ProAm USA 10” LCD Monitor Hood is available now for 34.99 USD and is backed by ProAm USA’s lifetime warranty and 30-day money back guarantee.

Product Specs

Outer Height: 7” (17.8cm)

Outer Width: 10.5” (26.7cm)

Inner Height: 6.25” (15.9cm)

Inner Width: 9.75” (24.8cm)

Depth: 7”

Mounting: Velcro Strips

Material: Nylon/Foam

Style: Face Mounting Removable Bottom

Pricing and Availability

ProAm USA’s 7” and 10” LCD Monitor Hoods are available now for just 27.99 USD and 34.99 USD, respectively. For more information or to discover more monitor equipment and accessories from ProAm USA, please visit http://www.proamusa.com/LCD-Video-Monitor-Kits-s/273.htm. All ProAm USA products, including the LCD Monitor Hoods, assembled in the USA come with a lifetime warranty and 30-day money back guarantee.

About ProAm USA

Drawing from experience in the video and film industry, ProAm USA began in 2003 and launched its first uniquely designed camera crane in 2004. It was the first tool-less camera crane and one of the first made specifically for consumer and prosumer cameras. Over 10 years, ProAm has become the innovation leader in camera mounting systems with products used worldwide by film and video professionals. ProAm’s mission is to make it easy to shoot amazing video and create incredible films by manufacturing well-designed, superior quality crane and jib systems for high-end hobbyists and professional photographers and filmmakers.

Press Contacts

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(Skype) anya.oskolkova

Lauren Leger

Zazil Media Group

(e) lauren@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 508.498.8433

(Skype) lauren.zazil

####

ProAm USA's 7'' and 10'' LCD Monitor Hoods