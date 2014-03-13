BHV Broadcast to Show Seriously Expanded Video Ghost Series at NAB 2014

Video Phantom Power System to Offer HDMI Monitoring, a Rack-Mount Version, and a Digital Signage Solution

Owslebury, UK – BHV Broadcast, manufacturer of compact, cost-effective equipment for live and post-production will show a seriously expanded Video Ghost series at NAB2014, Booth C 3841.

• Video Ghost - Sleek, sexy and affordable, Video Ghost lets you run power and serial digital (SD/HD/3G) video over a single coaxial cable. Video Ghost now offers enhanced cable length performance up to 200m from the camera or monitor and a maximum power output of 65W (both ratings may depend on signal format and application). Multi-layer protection circuitry prevents inadvertent damage caused by mis-connection. This powerful alternative to batteries is especially relevant for installing cameras or monitors where the supply of power is difficult or hazardous, such as gantries, stage sets, sports arenas and amphitheatres.

NEW at NAB - Ghost now provides optional HDMI monitoring of SD/HD/3G video feeds.

• GhostRack - On show for the first time! The rack-mounted version of BHV's friendly spirit offers 4 channels of Video Ghost Power Over Coax in a 2RU x 19" rack case with integral power supply and front panel monitoring. Ideal for mounting in an OB and powering four remote monitors or cameras over the video cables!

• Video Ghost is being introduced as a low-cost and reliable power source for Digital Signage applications. The ‘fit-and-forget’ system provides an innovative and unique way to get power to a monitor on a stage floor or in an arena roof, and eliminates the need for local mains power for monitors.

“Video Ghost is ideal for short-term or permanent applications that utilise monitors for digital signage such as entertainment venues, retail establishments and houses of worship,” explained Julian Hiorns, BHV Broadcast’s managing director. “Operational benefits include portability and rapid deployment - important features for mobile productions and difficult locations where monitoring is required, and the flexibility to send or receive video signals and DC power wherever and whenever the need arises.”

About BHV Broadcast

BHV Broadcast is the manufacturer of award-winning compact and cost-effective equipment for production and post-production including a full range of rack-mount and portable digital switchers to accommodate any application where space is at a premium. The company also manufactures rate and format converters and video power systems. For further information: www.bhvbroadcast.com

