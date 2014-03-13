NAB Booth C3841

BHV Broadcast’s Syntax Up-Converter Series Adds Closed Captions Capability

Owslebury, UK – BHV Broadcast, manufacturer of award-winning rate-converters, up-converters and the innovative coax-powering solution Video Ghost, will introduce the US market to Syntax Bridge at NAB 2014. The newest member of the Syntax up-converter series provides closed captions capability via integration with Microvideo's HDB 300 data management system. The first US demonstrations are slated to be held in Booth C3841 at the LVCC.

Syntax Bridge, recipient of TV Technology’s IBC 2013 STAR award, was developed in response to the growing global requirement for closed captions as part of the retention of metadata through the broadcast chain. Now broadcasters and producers can enjoy the benefit of Syntax's unrivalled quality HD up-conversion with closed captions. BHV’s award-winning Syntax up-scaler integration with Microvideo’s HDB 300 (which in itself provides simultaneous data management of control signals, trans-coding, decoding, bridging and copying) will allow broadcasters to utilize the artefact-free performance of the Syntax in distribution and production chains with massive metadata handling capability.

BHV Broadcast's managing director, Julian Hiorns, commented “The combination of BHV’s extraordinary Syntax up-converter combined with Microvideo’s HDB 300 provides an unparalleled solution to the latest closed caption compliance requirements. We’re delighted to demonstrate this exciting new technology at NAB and make it available in the Americas.”

BHV's Syntax series uses Super-Resolution Bandlet technology, a natural successor to motion compensation, for virtually transparent conversions.

About BHV Broadcast

BHV Broadcast is the manufacturer of award-winning compact and cost-effective equipment for production and post-production including a full range of rack-mount and portable digital switchers to accommodate any application where space is at a premium. The company also manufactures rate and format converters and video power systems. For further information: www.bhvbroadcast.com

BHV Broadcast contact: Martin Cook

+44 (0) 1962 777733 • sales@BHVBroadcast.com

Press contact: Harriet Diener / Desert Moon Communications

1-845-512-8283 • mailto:harriet@desertmoon.tv