NETIA Products at the 2014 NAB Show

2014 NAB Show PreviewNETIAExhibiting With Globecast (Booth SU2706) and in the French Pavilion (Booth C2950)April 7-10, Las Vegas

At the 2014 NAB Show, NETIA will highlight an array of new product features and functions that not only streamline the sharing of content among production sites, but also enrich the use of metadata in media asset management. The company will showcase enhancements that improve users' multimedia production capabilities, as well as their mobile and remote production workflows. NETIA also will demonstrate its ability to integrate complex production ecosystems and simplify the publishing of content and data to the second screen.

NEW NETIA Media Assist and Workflow Solutions

At the 2014 NAB Show, NETIA will showcase the integration of its new multiple-device interface for audiovisual media management with the company's well-established Radio-Assist(TM) radio automation solution via a secure cross-platform Web-based interface. This integration enables journalists and field staff to use virtually any mobile device -- laptop, tablet, or smartphone -- and operating system (iOS, Windows, and Android) to gain remote access to the NETIA Radio-Assist database and subsequently search, browse, ingest, edit video and/or audio, segment the video, insert a logo or subtitle, and export and publish it on social networks. With this portable lightweight interface, broadcasters gain a powerful tool for multimedia content creation. The new NETIA Web-based interface not only enables convenient content editing and repurposing of professional branded multimedia, but also automates publishing to key social media outlets.

Enhanced iSnippet Audio Editing Tool for iPhone(R) and iPad(R)

NETIA's Snippet range of editing tools, available within the Radio-Assist(TM) automation solution, has been improved for iOS(R) devices. Sharing the same look and ergonomic principles as the Snippet desktop interface, the iPhone(R)- and iPad(R)-compatible iSnippet tool has already given field reporters and others remote Radio-Assist audio editing capabilities -- familiar from the desktop -- on their portable devices. Now, iSnippet serves as an all-in-one solution that allows iOS device users not only to edit and index media from their mobile devices, but also to record and export ready-to-broadcast assets from the in-studio Radio-Assist database.

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/NETIA/NETIA-RA8_2-SnippetVideo.jpg

Image Caption: NETIA Radio-Assist(TM) 8.2 Snippet Video

Improved Teleprompter for Windows(R) Tablets

The teleprompter module for the Radio-Assist(TM) radio automation suite gives presenters and journalists convenient visual access to news scripts on their Windows(R) tablet displays. The module also drives the studio playout system to increase users' remote control capabilities. The enhanced version being demonstrated at the 2014 NAB Show features a new bidirectional link between the prompter and the broadcast/playout module within Radio-Assist, which in turn enables the playout system to control content directly from the prompter and vice versa. Consequently, the Windows tablet user, working either in the studio or in the field, now can start and stop audio directly from the prompter without third-party intervention. NETIA also will highlight standard teleprompter module features such as customizable text size, color selection, automatic read speed control, and read length, which may be configured within specific user profiles.

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/NETIA/NETIA-Prompter-HD.jpg

Image Caption: NETIA Radio-Assist(TM) Teleprompter

Company Overview:

NETIA, a Globecast company and part of Orange, is a leading provider of software solutions that enable efficient management and delivery of audiovisual content to today's full array of media platforms. Relied on by more than 15,000 users in 200 installations in more than 40 countries, NETIA solutions allow content producers and owners to manage content from ingest to delivery, targeting multiplatform outlets including the Internet, VOD, IPTV services, and mobile devices.

NETIA provides radio automation, media asset and workflow management solutions to major radio and television brands and to multimedia groups around the world. Clients include the Associated Press, ABC News Radio Network, Cumulus Radio, Radio Globo in Brazil, SBS and ABC in Australia, MediaCorp Singapore, RAI Italy, RTL France, Radio France, RTBF in Belgium, and France Televisions. NETIA has its headquarters in France, with offices in the United States, Paris, Rome, and Singapore, in addition to a global network of professional distribution partners.