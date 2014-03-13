Nexidia Announces Nexidia QC(TM) 2.1 for Caption and Language Verification

ATLANTA -- March 12, 2014 -- Nexidia, developer of dialogue and audio analysis products and technologies for optimizing audio and video media, today announced Nexidia QC(TM) 2.1, the latest release of its software tool to automate quality control of closed captions, video description, and languages for broadcast and IP workflows. Nexidia QC 2.1 features new integrations and enhancements, including the ability to retime captions, that make the tool even more effective at saving time and operating costs and helping customers avoid costly mistakes and potential fines.

"Since its introduction a year ago, many in the industry have recognized Nexidia QC as a unique and essential tool for verifying languages and caption quality, so we're committed to ensuring that the product evolves to keep up with the needs of the industry," said Drew Lanham, senior vice president and general manager of Nexidia's Media and Entertainment division. "This latest version integrates with two of the most popular production automation solutions available, which makes it even easier for those users to adopt Nexidia QC into their workflows."

Nexidia QC 2.1 features enhanced job reporting and automated caption retiming, which retimes live captions for subsequent re-use and corrects sync problems caused by frame-rate conversion. Although many tools fix caption timing for frame-rate conversion, Nexidia QC 2.1 is the first to automatically correct live caption timing issues.

In addition to the currently supported AmberFin Unified Quality Control (UQC) integration, Nexidia QC 2.1 expands integration to include Telestream Vantage. Now Vantage users can seamlessly integrate Nexidia QC tests and actions using the Vantage workflow designer.

Nexidia will demonstrate Nexidia QC 2.1 at the 2014 NAB Show in booth SL12517. The product can also be seen working within the AmberFin UQC environment at AmberFin's booth (SU8505). Nexidia QC 2.1 will be available in May 2014.

More information about Nexidia QC and other Nexidia products is available at www.nexidia.tv.

About Nexidia

Nexidia is the audio and video search company with patented technologies and breakthrough applications that make it quick and easy for customers to gain new insight, boost their competitive advantage, and monetize large volumes of audio and video assets from entertainment, sports, news, education, corporate, government, financial, house of worship, and non-profit organizations. More information is available at www.nexidia.tv.

