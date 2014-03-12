Civolution to Demonstrate Innovative Content-Aware Production, Distribution, and Consumption Technologies at 2014 NAB Show

Civolution (NAB stand SU3224), the leading provider of technology and solutions for identifying, managing and monetizing content, today announced that it will return to the NAB Show with a host of innovative demonstrations that showcase the latest deployments of both its NexGuard media protection and SyncNow media interaction solutions. Visitors to the stand will be able to learn from live demonstrations how watermarking and fingerprinting technologies are helping to secure content production and delivery for content owners, while powering the deployment of new TV experiences and advertising models for content distributors and media buyers.

Civolution’s demonstrations at the 2014 NAB Show will include:

·NexGuard: The NexGuard Forensic Watermarking team will present the latest versions of its Pre-Release, PayTV and Online products – demonstrating how Civolution’s NexGuard products can extend content protection beyond simple end-user digital rights management, and to the full digital content lifecycle. Specific areas of focus for the content production industry will be tools for mezzanine file delivery, watermarking in 4K, JPEG2K/IMFworkflows, and aggregation of watermarking data in the global manager interface.

For pay TV and online content distribution, the NexGuard team will be showing the latest applications of its industry-leading technology for session-based watermarking in the head-end, on the CDN edge, and in the end consumer’s device.





·SyncNow: Civolution’s Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) technology provides a range of solutions for consumer interaction with TV programs and advertisements. ACR allows for precise synchronization between a TV program and an application—running on a smart TV or cross-screen device—at scale, and in real time. Synchronization greatly enhances the TV viewing experience and opens up exciting opportunities for broadcasters, brands and agencies to deepen their relationship with the consumer. SyncNow has been expanded to offer real-time synced ads between the TV and companion screen, enabling brands and ad agencies to launch automated advertising campaigns in real time. A recent pilot program which synchronized content between the TV screen and the viewer’s Facebook timeline provided a 60% lift in consumer click-through rate, showing that brands can increase advertising revenue and effectiveness by combining the digital and broadcast worlds.





·Executive Presentation Series: Each day at 4:30pm, Civolution will host a presentation by an industry expert who will share their views on market trends and present real case scenarios of content identification deployments. More to be announced soon, so stay tuned!

“The media industry is reaching a tipping point for content-aware hardware and software - not only for consumer devices, where such awareness allows for cross-screen interaction – but also for content production and distribution workflows, where content identification can add a powerful layer of security in a seamless manner,” said Alex Terpstra, CEO, Civolution. “In the second-screen synchronization and TV-synced advertising spaces specifically, we have seen a surge in activity over the last 12 months—the topic is high on both advertisers’ and content owners’ agendas. The 2014 NAB Show will be an ideal platform to share our knowledge of content-identification technologies, and showcase real-world implementations.”

