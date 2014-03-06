FSR To Grow Presence In Education Market With New Appointment

Woodland Park, NJ – FSR, an industry-leading manufacturer of products for the Pro AV market, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gina Sansivero as the company’s new director of educational sales. Jan Sandri, company president, today announced details from FSR’s headquarters in Woodland Park, NJ, noting that in her role, Sansivero is charged with strengthening FSR’s reputation and brand recognition even further within the education market.

In her new position, Sansivero will also be responsible for educating the market about new opportunities for interactive and collaborative learning systems offered by FSR, embedding the company as a primary or top-tier manufacturer of installations in higher-education and K-12 buildings and campuses. Working with integrators and consultants to identify key opportunities for FSR to further address the specific needs of the education market, Sansivero will build relationships with educational contacts and uncover ideas and applications for even more comprehensive and cohesive products clearing a path for company growth in the education marketplace.

“We are thrilled to welcome someone of Gina’s caliber to join the FSR team and help us continue to expand our role as a leading manufacturer within the education market,” said Sandri. “As technology continues to change, along with the needs of those working in a learning environment, it’s imperative that we remain on the cutting edge and continue to supply our customer base with products that specifically address their needs. We are confident that Gina will help us reach our goals.”

Introduced to the audiovisual industry early in 2005, Sansivero has embraced it ever since. She first worked in sales and marketing, and then became a partner at RelampIt in New York. Recognizing an industry need, she combined her passions of environmental responsibility and education to launch Project Green AV (www.projectgreenav.com) in 2008. An industry portal for GreenAV information and dialogue, Project Green AV addresses the changing needs and is a facilitator for Green AV education, news, products, industry highlights and connections. Similarly, Sansivero has helped RelampIt to consistently grow into a well-recognized replacement projection lamp business as a preferred sustainable vendor-partner to AV systems integrators and the vertical markets the AV industry touches. In 2011, Sansivero was awarded the Young AV Professional Award by industry association, InfoComm. Sansivero is also involved with a number of organizations including the Huntington Chamber of Commerce Green and Education committees in New York, Seatuck Sustainability Business Council, the Long Island Volunteer Enterprise (LIVE), and is a regular contributor to rAVe Blog Squad.

“FSR is a recognized, stable and well-respected part of our industry and I am truly excited to have this opportunity to be part of the team,” said Sansivero. “Not only is FSR’s commitment to quality, service and ethical business practices aligned with my own professional values, but I view Jan Sandri as a mentor. This position will allow me the opportunity for continued growth under her ‘coaching,’ while also working in the education market, which I truly love. I welcome the challenges this new position will surely bring and will move ahead with a fresh mind-set to help expand this established company even further into new markets.”

